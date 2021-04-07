Drug-Free World exposes the shocking truth about the full “Meth Experience”

There is a lot of talk about drugs in the world. Some of it is true, some not. Much of what you hear about drugs actually comes from those selling them. Reformed drug dealers have confessed they would have said anything to get others to buy drugs. Don’t be fooled.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World materials are in use by tens of thousands of schools and over 800 law enforcement agencies. In doing presentations to youth groups, youth are encouraged to sign the Youth Drug-Free World Pledge to be drug-free.