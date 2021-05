Americans Want to Save Money on Living Expenses - A New Book Shows Them Where to Look

Helping Consumers Save Money Improving America's Financial Literacy

The pandemic has caused more Americans to find new and creative ways to save money. All they need is the knowledge of where to look.” — Harry N. Stout

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The typical American household annually spends over $63,000 on living expenses. These households want to save money—they just need to know where to look. However, making changes to household cash budgets, while learning new ways to save, takes time.The FinancialVerse Guide to Savings – 600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas ($16.99 print and $3.99 eBook, written by author Harry N. Stout , shows consumers 32 areas to look for savings and discounts — helping to keep more cash in their pockets and freeing more budget dollars to purchase the goods and services they need.600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas explores:• The impact of the pandemic on savings• What questions to ask about your relationship with money• Proven ways to help save money on: Insurance, income taxes Clothing, food, transportation, cleaning Childcare, college funding Housing, utilities, moving costs Entertainment, gifting, big purchases Healthcare, insurance Technology, travel, subscriptions600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas also provides: Tips for finding coupons and discounts Ideas for managing credit cards, improving credit scores, and tackling debt Ways to improve financial wellness and knowledge Guidance on maximizing investments and savingsThe FinancialVerse Guide to Savings: 600 Cash Savings Ideas can be ordered from the FinancialVerse website and through Amazon and major national book distributors.Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest financial services companies. He has over thirty years of experience in all aspects of personal finance. He is acknowledged as a national personal finance thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.