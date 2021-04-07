PRESS CONFERENCE: RESIDENTS DEMAND WISCONSIN ELECTIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATE PRIVATIZATION OF GREEN BAY ELECTIONS
Emails show city allowed partisan activists to control significant aspects of election administration after accepting million-dollar grant from private groupGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amistad Project, the nation’s leading election integrity watchdog, is holding a press conference today with Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno and five Green Bay residents to announce the filing of a new complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging unlawful conduct in the 2020 election.
WHO:
Erick Kaardal, Attorney, The Amistad Project
Sandy Juno, Brown County Clerk
James Fitzgerald, Green Bay resident and president of the Brown County Republicans
Richard Carlstedt, Green Bay resident
Sandra Duckett, Green Bay resident
Thomas Sladek, Green Bay resident
Lark Wartenberg, Green Bay resident
WHAT:
Press conference to announce the filing of an official complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding the involvement of private organizations in administering Green Bay’s election process in 2020.
WHERE:
Brown County Courthouse
1st Floor Rotunda
100 S Jefferson St, Green Bay, WI 54301
WHEN:
Thursday, April 8, 2021
1:00 p.m. CDT
DETAILS:
The complaint cites emails obtained through public records requests that reveal collaboration between the Green Bay Mayor’s office and private interests with close ties to the Democratic Party. The emails show that after Green Bay accepted a major grant from a leftist organization that imposed conditions on the conduct of the election, the mayor’s staff invited outside activists to play a major role in managing the election – usurping responsibilities that state law assigns to the city clerk.
James T. Fitzgerald
Brown County Republicans
+1 608-576-6602
James@bcrepublicans.net