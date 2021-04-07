TRANSGLOBE ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transglobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd. (“Transglobe” or the “Company”) is announcing that effective immediately, Michael Lerner and Emily Lerner have resigned as directors of the Company. Binyomin Posen is continuing to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, and Yazeed Esnan and Jack Wortzman are continuing to serve as directors for the Company. The Company thanks both for the service and further wishes their success in her future endeavors.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
TransGlobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd
1049 Chilco Street, Suite 405
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6G 2R7
Attention: Binyomin Posen, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
TransGlobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd.
