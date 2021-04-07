EU Trade Policy Day 2021

Trade policy and you Online Event, 26 April 2021

On Monday 26 April, the European Commission holds its 2021 Trade Policy Day to discuss its new Trade Strategy to promote an open, sustainable and assertive trade policy for the EU.

About the event

European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will open the conference with a discussion with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on global trade challenges and the EU’s role in helping find global responses to them.

This full-day virtual event will include panel discussions on the three core objectives of the new EU Trade Strategy:

Supporting the recovery and fundamental transformation of the EU economy in line with its green and digital objectives; Shaping global rules for a more sustainable and fairer globalisation, and; Increasing the EU’s capacity to pursue its interests and enforce its rights, including autonomously where needed.

The event is an opportunity for everyone interested in hearing from a range of officials and experts on the present and future of EU trade policy and of global trade. We will seek answers to a variety of questions, including:

How should the EU respond to global challenges including growing unilateralism, the crisis of the international rules-based trading order, the acceleration of climate change, and the digital transformation?

How can we reform the WTO so that it can support the stability and predictability of international trade?

How can global trade rules contribute to a more sustainable and fairer globalisation, and address in particular the challenges associated with the green transition?

How can the EU maximise the benefits of international trade to its companies, and how can the EU enforce its rights more assertively?

Programme

08:50 - 09:00 | 'Digital Doors' open 'Doors' open for participants to join online. 09:00 - 09:15 | Event opening and Welcome Introduction by Leopoldo Rubinacci, European Commission 09:15 - 10:20 | Global responses to global challenges: The role of the EU and the WTO Moderator Speakers Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, European Commission

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization 10:20 - 10:30 | Coffee break 10:30 - 11:30 | Multilateralism as an engine of global recovery Global megatrends

Role of multilateralism/global rules

WTO reform Moderator Marianne Petsinger, Chatham House Speakers Bernd Lange, Member of the European Parliament

Ignacio Garcia Bercero, European Commission

Léa Auffret, BEUC (European Consumer Organisation)

Jean Pisani-Ferry, European University Institute (invited) 11:30 - 14:00 | Lunch break 14:00 - 15:00 | Global trade rules for more sustainable and fairer globalisation Towards a global trade and climate initiative

Balancing bilateral commitments and autonomous measures Moderator Speakers Heidi Hautala, Vice-President, European Parliament

Rupert Schlegelmilch, European Commission

James Thornton, Client Earth

Geneviève Pons, Institut Jacques Delors 15:00 - 16:00 | Enforcing rights and values Creating opportunities for EU SMEs

Mobilising enforcement capacity

Sustainability enforcement Moderator Elvire Fabry, Institut Jacques Delors Speakers Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, Member of the European Parliament

Denis Redonnet, European Commission

Tanja Buzek, ETUC (European Trade Union Confederation)

Markus Beyrer, BusinessEurope (invited) 16:00 - 16:30 | Closing comments Closing comments & final questions Sabine Weyand, Director-General, DG TRADE, European Commssion

Speakers

