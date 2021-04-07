Wisconsin-grown and locally owned business opens first-ever Greenhouse/Garden Center in Downtown Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Walkers Point Adds New Greenhouse/Garden CenterMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 414 Flowers, a unique pop-up greenhouse/garden center, announced plans to open their third greenhouse/garden in Milwaukee's Walkers Point on May 1, 2021. The new location, at 209 E. National Ave located between Harbor View and Walkers Point neighborhoods, will be home to the only greenhouse/garden center in downtown Milwaukee.
414 Flowers specializes in the greenhouse/garden pop-up concept, a unique take on the traditional seasonal garden center. After only four years in business and securing three locations, success appears inevitable for owner George Holtz and his one-off business model as the company is already negotiating a fourth and fifth location in the greater Milwaukee area.
Greenhouses and garden centers are not a novel idea so what drives this business’s success?
By converting all their locations into greenhouses, 414 Flowers can maintain a high-quality plant stock, keep the climate-controlled, and offer an overall more pleasant shopping experience. The dome-like structures offer a variety of display tables and trellises on the interior and exterior while providing a high-quality selection of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, patio pots, herbs, and vegetables at very affordable prices.
Also, unlike big box garden centers, 414 Flowers offers products solely from Wisconsin's growers, including Stange's Greenhouse, Milwaukee, Prange's in Jackson, Wausaukee Plant Market Mequon, and Schroeder's Fox Valley Greenhouse.
"Choosing to add our third location to Walkers Point was simple," says owner George Holtz. "Walkers-Point is fast-growing with a diverse neighborhood known for its nightlife scene. It's the exciting place to live and visit in Milwaukee," Holtz added.
Perfect timing might be on Holtz's side, as with the COVID pandemic, gardening is popular again. When the lockdown hit, more people gravitated to plant gardens. Whether due to fears, food insecurity, lack of funds, or simply finding something to do to pass the time, the gardening boom left suppliers depleted of seeds and inventory. One national retailer even reported more seeds sold in 2020 than any year prior since opening in 1876.
Besides the new Walkers Point location, 414 Flowers has two additional spots. One located outside of the Wauwatosa Outpost at 7000 W. State Street and another is located at the Outpost in Bayview at 2826 S. Kinnikinnic Avenue. All three locations will be open May 1 through July 2, seven days a week Monday through Friday, 11 am to 7 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 am to 7:30 pm.
You can learn more about 414 Flowers by logging onto their new website at www.414Flowers.com.
About 414 Flowers
Since being a kid, George Holtz has always been into flowers and plants. He also remembered going to a pop-up store many years ago when he was inspired to bring the combination of flowers and plants to metro-Milwaukee residents. By hiring knowledgeable staff and focusing on local growers, George knew that he could offer something to his customers that no one else could.
###
Debra Lopez
Debra Lopez Public Relations, LLC
+1 2629890604
email us here