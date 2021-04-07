When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 05, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 06, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Tadalafil Company Name: Yolo Studio Brand Name: Brand Name(s) PremierZEN Extreme 3000, PremierZEN Plus 5000, & Triple SupremeZEN Plus 3500 Product Description: Product Description Dietary Supplement for male sexual enhancement

Company Announcement

Cliffside Park, NJ, Yolo Studio is voluntarily recalling all lots of PremierZEN Extreme 3000, PremierZEN Black 5000, & Triple SupremeZEN Plus 3500 to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to contain undeclared tadalafil. Tadalafil is ingredient known as a phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitor found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of tadalafil in PremierZEN Extreme 3000, PremierZEN Black 5000, & Triple SupremeZEN Plus 3500 makes these unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore subject to recall.

Consumers with underlying medical issues who take PremierZEN Extreme 3000, PremierZEN Black 5000, & Triple SupremeZEN Plus 3500 with undeclared tadalafil may experience serious health risks. For example, PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates. To date, Yolo Studio has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

These tainted products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement and are packaged in cardboard blisters containing one pill per card. The affected lot numbers of PremierZEN Extreme 3000, PremierZEN Black 5000, & Triple SupremeZEN Plus 3500 include all lots. PremierZEN Extreme 3000, PremierZEN Black 5000, & Triple SupremeZEN Plus 3500 were distributed via internet and fulfilled by amazon at www.amazon.com nationwide in the USA. On December 17, 2020, FDA issued a press release that warned consumers to avoid certain products found on Amazon, eBay and other retailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients. It also encouraged online marketplaces to ensure these products are not sold on their platforms.

Yolo Studio is notifying its customers by this press announcement and via e-mail of this recall. Consumers that have PremierZEN Extreme 3000, PremierZEN Black 5000, & Triple SupremeZEN Plus 3500 which are being recalled should stop using and destroy them. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Yolo Studio by phone at (201) 233-3521 Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm eastern time zone or e-mail yolostudiodamazon@gmail.com. Consumers should contact their physicians or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these drug products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.