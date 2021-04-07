Indeni Partners With CircleCI To Enhance Security In CI/CD Pipelines

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indeni, a leading security infrastructure automation company with a new solution for cloud security analysis, announced today it has become a technology partner with CircleCI, the leading CI/CD platform.



Indeni’s newest offering, Cloudrail, analyzes Terraform files to help security engineers identify issues, predict exposures before deployment, and provide developers with guardrails.

This container natively integrates with CI/CD pipelines so organizations can adopt a “Shift Left” security approach by addressing issues earlier in development to enable faster deployment. Customers can use the Indeni-provided orb in their CircleCI pipelines to scan infrastructure-as-code files and enforce security policies by stopping the pipelines when necessary.

"While existing IaC security solutions catch issues early in development, they generate many false positives, resulting in many unnecessary alerts and a lot of frustration for developers,” Indeni CEO & Founder Yoni Leitersdorf said. “This can also stop the pipeline too often, which is counterproductive. Cloudrail analyzes IaC files together with the cloud environments they are targeting and understands the relationship between resources, resulting in three times fewer alerts. It flags the issues your developers are actually likely to fix, rather than giving them a long list of items. Our partnership with CircleCI will enable security controls to become part of the application workflows. Security teams can feel at ease knowing that security policies and behaviors will be enforced throughout the development process."

Indeni shares CircleCI’s vision to streamline integration and delivery by improving collaboration between development, security, and operations teams.

“Security is a critical part of CI/CD,” said Tom Trahan, VP of Business Development for CircleCI. “Our partnership with Indeni will allow our customers to catch issues earlier in the pipeline when they're easier and less costly to address."

Indeni is now offering 200 free Cloudrail evaluations per month through April. After that, users can continue to perform 30 evaluations per month for free. To learn more about how it works and get started today, visit indeni.com/cloudrail.

About Indeni

Indeni automates best practices for network security and cloud security. Its security infrastructure platform automates health and compliance checks for leading firewalls, including Check Point, Palo Alto and Fortinet devices, to maximize uptime and efficiency. Its cloud security analysis tool, Cloudrail, is now available to the general public. To learn more, visit indeni.com/cloudrail.

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world's best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Owl Rock, NextEquity Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Industry Ventures, Heavybit, and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at circleci.com.

