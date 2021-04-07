Trex Company Honored for Green Leadership

Decking Leader Recognized by Green Builder Media for its Commitment to Sustainability

WINCHESTER, Va., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say good things come in threes. That is certainly true for Trex®, the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, which has been recognized by Green Builder Media with three distinct honors – all related to the company's sustainable products and practices. For the 11th consecutive year, Trex has been named the "greenest" decking in the industry by the readers of Green Builder magazine. Amplifying this unparalleled achievement, Trex also received the highest score for decking in the Green Builder Media Brand Index . Demonstrating that Trex's commitment to sustainability goes beyond its world-famous decking, Green Builder also honored the company's Signature® Railing as one of its "Hot 50 Products" for 2021 , rounding out a trifecta of triumph that has left the competition "green" with envy.



“Over the past 30 years, our commitment to producing eco-friendly outdoor living products has never wavered,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “Being honored as the ‘greenest decking’ is a title we’ve worked hard to achieve and hold. It’s also rewarding to see our other products being recognized for their sustainability and preference among the discriminating green building community.”

Trex Tops Green Builder Readers’ Choice Awards and Brand Index

One of the longest-running and most respected studies in the green building industry, the Green Builder Readers’ Choice Survey uncovers what green building professionals perceive to be the most sustainable products, materials and brands. Since the program began in 2009, Trex is the only composite decking manufacturer to hold the title of “greenest decking,” underscoring the brand’s leadership and strong preference among eco-conscious architects, builders and contractors.

Trex also maintained its position year-over-year as the top scorer in the decking category of the Green Builder Media Brand Index, which launched last year. Designed to evaluate brand position in the marketplace, the Brand Index integrates purchase preferences, brand sentiment and reader data merging macro market trends from COGNITION Smart Data with micro user-specific results from the Readers’ Choice survey. Based on these combined factors, the award recognizes the most sustainable, innovative, highest performing brands across a wide spectrum of building product categories.

“The readers of Green Builder are progressive early-adopters and influencers in their communities,” noted Adkins. “This recognition reinforces that our products and our company’s core values continue to resonate with those who understand the importance of environmentally conscious building.”

Founded on green principles, Trex produces eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products that are designed to last. The entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio – including Trex Transcend®, Trex Select® and Trex Enhance® – is manufactured from 95% recycled materials, including a combination of reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic film (recycled from industrial packaging as well as common household items such as grocery bags, newspaper sleeves and bubble wrap). Furthermore, Trex uses a proprietary manufacturing process that is as green as its final product.

Following are some of the company’s key sustainability highlights:

Trex reclaims and repurposes more than 850 million pounds of waste and scrap annually in the making of its high-performance, industry-leading products.

annually in the making of its high-performance, industry-leading products. Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America , diverting more than 450 million pounds of plastic film from landfills each year through its groundbreaking NexTrex ® recycling program.

, diverting more than 450 million pounds of plastic film from landfills each year through its groundbreaking NexTrex recycling program. Trex has never had to cut down a single tree to make its products.

to make its products. Closed-loop water recirculation systems recycle approximately 99% of the water used in the manufacture of Trex products.

used in the manufacture of Trex products. The lack of harmful chemicals needed to produce and maintain Trex decking makes it a safer choice for humans, animals and the environment .



Trex Signature Railing Named Among Green Builder’s “Hot 50 Products”

Each year, the editorial team of Green Builder Media reviews hundreds of building products designed to make homes more resilient, intelligent, effective, healthy and sustainable – and highlights the most innovative in its list of “Hot 50 Products.” This year’s list includes Trex Signature Railing, which combines sophisticated design with the unparalleled strength and sustainable attributes of premium-grade aluminum.

True to Trex’s eco-friendly legacy, more than 50% of the aluminum used to manufacture Trex Signature Railing is recycled, and the product itself is 100% recyclable. Featuring a versatile, minimalist design, Trex Signature spans long lengths for panoramic sightlines from decks, patios, balconies and front steps. Signature can be curved for one-of-a-kind applications and can be installed with continuously graspable rail options for added safety, comfort and functionality.

“Trex Signature is ideal for a wide range of applications from single-family and multi-family residential to office buildings, restaurants and retail complexes,” said Adkins. “Equal parts form and function, Signature railing delivers the durability, low-maintenance and sustainable qualities that builders and developers seek, with a visually appealing, contemporary aesthetic.”

Available in three colors – Charcoal Black, Bronze and Classic White – Trex Signature can be customized with glass, mesh or rod rail infills. Signature railing can also be topped with Trex deck boards to create coordinated cocktail railing. For quick and easy job-site installation, Trex Signature is available in pre-assembled horizontal panels in 4’, 6’ and 8’ lengths in both 33” and 42” heights. Custom designs for commercial applications are available through Trex Commercial Products.

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media group focused on green building and responsible growth. These honors are all featured in the March/April 2021 issue of Green Builder magazine, as well as on the publication’s website.

For more information about Trex’s high-performance, eco-friendly products, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dda9fb87-1453-4181-b1f9-e7765d7d29db