Retired Air Force General Ed Fienga Joins Deuce Drone as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- MOBILE, AL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Deuce Drone LLC, a developer of last mile package delivery services by drone, announced today that Mr. Ed Fienga, Brig. General, US Air Force (ret), has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Fienga brings 35 years of organizational and technology growth leadership to the Deuce Drone team.



Mr. Fienga has spent the past five years following his retirement from the Air Force as a partner growing a small company focused on managing business processes, logistics and supply chain systems within the national defense and government sectors. Prior to that, he spent his last decade in the Air Force leading Air, Space and Cyberspace organizations at the Installation, Major Command and Headquarters Air Force levels.

Ed joins Deuce Drone to provide daily leadership for the launch of last mile package delivery services in 2021. His specific duties will include building a delivery service team to operate under the FAA’s updated Part 107 rules, developing and launching Part 107 compliant delivery routes, expanding customers, and generating revenue. In addition, Mr. Fienga will take a direct role in completing our Part 135 submission to allow full, automated, beyond line-of-sight drone delivery operations as an air carrier.

“We are excited to have Ed join our growing team,” said Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone. “His experience in overseeing complex, technology programs as a strategic leader in the Air Force, identifying program requirements and then advocating for the necessary resources to bring them to fruition is directly applicable to the complexity of launching safe, last mile package delivery by drones.”

Deuce Drone’s impressive team of aerospace, autonomous vehicle, construction, and technology experts is leading the way in e-commerce last mile fulfillment technology and services. The company is responsible for the design of artificial intelligence and software systems to support automated drone flight management, automated retail center package logistic systems, automated drone landing, recharging and loading systems, as well as overall drone fleet logistics management. The foundation of Deuce Drone’s philosophy is to focus on technology solutions that are safe, community responsible and regulatorily compliant while bringing value and quality of life improvements to our full range of customers.

Deuce Drone is developing technology and services to provide last mile delivery for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone, an (OTC: NCPL) portfolio company, provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players.

