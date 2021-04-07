SmileDirectClub Announces New Lifetime Smile Guarantee™

Industry-First Program Bolsters Customer Experience, Giving Teeth Straightening Customers Straighter, Healthier Smiles for Life

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of World Health Day, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today its new Lifetime Smile Guarantee™, an industry-first offering that guarantees its customers a straighter smile for life. As a leader in oral care innovation, SmileDirectClub is committed to helping customers achieve a healthier smile, which in turn leads to improved overall health.



Customers who complete clear aligner therapy with SmileDirectClub and order two retainers per year by maintaining their SmileDirectClub retainer subscription, will qualify for the Lifetime Smile Guarantee. The guarantee ensures customers can qualify for one free set of aligners on an annual basis, if determined necessary by the prescribing dentist or orthodontist, to achieve the desired results.

“Our Lifetime Smile Guarantee provides a tremendous value to our customer. It ensures SmileDirectClub’s premium, doctor-directed treatment is guaranteed for life and that our customers continue to receive our unparalleled customer support well beyond their initial treatment,” said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer of SmileDirectClub. “We pride ourselves on providing consumers the best option in teeth straightening and a superior customer experience without the 3x markup of our leading competitor. This innovative offering is unmatched in the industry, extends the lifetime customer relationship for SmileDirectClub, and highlights just one of the many ways becoming a member of the Club delivers the best possible experience.”

The Lifetime Smile Guarantee was designed to deliver even more value to SmileDirectClub Club Members who use the company’s pioneering telehealth platform for teeth straightening by ensuring eligible customers will never have to pay again to straighten their smile.

“Teeth naturally move throughout a person’s life, even after completing any teeth straightening service,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer at SmileDirectClub. “Our Lifetime Smile Guarantee ensures our Club Members can keep their new smile for life and reap the additional benefits from a lifelong straighter smile, including the ability to improve oral health and potentially reduce chronic inflammation of the gums which helps avoid diseases like diabetes, coronary artery disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through its cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com



