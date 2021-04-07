Penguin Computing Expands Relion® Product Family with 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Penguin Computing LiveData™ and TrueHPC™ are now integrated to drive innovation in big memory and HPC

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing , a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGH ), and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise data center solutions, today announced that the Penguin Computing Relion family of Linux-based servers including LiveData and TrueHPC , is now available with the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities.



For data center customers, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based Relion servers can provide Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 200 series which increases the total addressable memory footprint of a server. Available in configurations optimized for cloud, HPC, enterprise, network, security and IoT workloads, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are available with 8 to 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequency, features and power levels.

Penguin Computing’s LiveData with MemVerge Memory Machine is built upon the Intel Xeon Scalable platform with large memory server building blocks and memory-centric, software-defined architectures to provide a big memory solution leveraging DRAM, PMem, and high-performance, low-latency networking to drive real-time workloads. Using Intel Optane PMem, the total addressable memory footprint of a server can be increased by 1.5x that of a system using DRAM only.

Penguin Computing TrueHPC delivers a complete software, hardware and management platform built on compute-optimized hardware and Scyld Clusterware® orchestration software. This flexible and scalable solution accelerates time-to-innovation, speeds the adoption of rapidly changing technologies, reduces risk and lowers total cost of ownership. TrueHPC leverages industry-leading technologies to enable a complete technology ecosystem in support of each unique workload. TrueHPC provides cluster management tools that allow customers to quickly and easily provision technical compute environments and efficiently monitor and manage them.

“The availability of Intel Optane PMem with the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors has been essential to the performance of our LiveData solution,” said William Wu, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Penguin Computing. “Through our partnership, we’re able to provide our customers with an optimized turnkey big memory computing solution, while supporting innovative workflows and increasing time-to-insight. LiveData enables GPU accelerated big memory computing while our TrueHPC solution delivers GPU accelerated LiveData at scale.”

“The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors have been optimized for various workload types and performance levels,” said Greg Ernst, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Sales at Intel. “As Penguin Computing has recently expanded their solutions offerings across AI, HPC, cloud and data, we look forward to continuing our close collaboration on solutions using the Intel technology-based Relion server family.”

