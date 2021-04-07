Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,561 in the last 365 days.

ChemoCentryx to Host Virtual R&D Day on April 14, 2021

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will feature a panel of key opinion leaders, a testimonial from a patient living with ANCA-associated vasculitis and members of the ChemoCentryx Management team. The event will focus on the Company’s upcoming milestones and developments in key pipeline programs.

Presenters:

  • Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx
  • Tausif (“Tosh”) Butt, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ChemoCentryx
  • David Jayne, M.D., Director of the Vasculitis and Lupus Service, Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge
  • Peter A. Merkel, M.D., MPH, Chief of Rheumatology and Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Glen Massie, Patient living with ANCA-associated vasculitis

Virtual R&D Day Information:

Following completion of the live event, an archived webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ChemoCentryx.com, approximately two hours following the event. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for 60 days.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:
Susan M. Kanaya
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@chemocentryx.com 

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com 

Investors:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lee Roth
212.213.0006
lroth@burnsmc.com 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

ChemoCentryx to Host Virtual R&D Day on April 14, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.