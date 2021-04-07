Beantown Throwdown Part Two: Multi-University Start-up Pitch Competition Slated for April 14

MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge hosts second cohort of collegiate entrepreneurs battling for title of Best Student Startup

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College and university student entrepreneurs, critical to the innovation ecosystem in Boston and beyond, will once again compete for the title of Best Student Startup at the Spring 2021 Beantown Throwdown on April 14 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm.

Hosted by MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Cambridge, the Boston-area’s premier multi-university pitch competition has been updated for the virtual world and organized into two sessions: Fall 2020 [Meet the winners, watch the video] and Spring 2021. The second half of the region’s longest-standing and largest cross-college entrepreneur face-off will feature presentations from the following teams targeting a diverse array of markets, products and services:



The evening will kick off with a conversation featuring Boston Globe Innovation Economy Columnist and Innovation Leader Co-founder Scott Kirsner and MITEF Cambridge Executive Director Katja Wald about his new book, “ Innovation Economy: True Stories of Start-Ups, Flame-Outs, and Inventing the Future in New England .” Among the most visible and respected members of the local tech media, Scott’s book chronicles his 24-year career covering the New England startup scene and provides a sweeping look at the evolution of the Boston/Cambridge innovation ecosystem.

Following the opening session, founders from each student team will make five-minute pitches and respond to five minutes of questions from a judging panel with extensive experience in innovative technologies and business models. This year’s judges include:



Participants will be able to network and meet with the student teams at their virtual roundtables while the judges deliberate on this session’s winner.

“Overcoming a range of challenges the past year has thrown at them, college and university startups are as busy and dedicated as ever as they move their ventures forward. We hope that participating in the Beantown Throwdown will allow these impressive young entrepreneurs to connect with the extraordinarily supportive people in our community who, with no other agenda than to give back, are excited to offer feedback and connections to help them succeed,” said MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge Executive Director Katja Wald.

The Beantown Throwdown is made possible by sponsors CHEN PR , Withum , Caldwell IP , the Consulate General of Canada in Boston, Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds and Morse .

For more details and to register for this event, please visit the event page.

About the MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge

The MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of the worldwide chapters comprising the MIT Enterprise Forum, Inc . We offer a range of programs and events for any entrepreneur, anywhere, to facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for startups to succeed. Check us out on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube or Spotify.

