Semsee Connects to IVANS Distribution Platform

InsurTech partners with IVANS to quickly augment access to insurers for commercial quoting

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS Insurance Solutions today announced that Semsee, a leading commercial quoting platform, has partnered with IVANS to connect to the IVANS Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform for commercial lines marketing and sales distribution. Semsee will use IVANS to expand access to insurers on the platform, delivering its agency partners more markets to find the best coverage for their policyholders.

“Agents are looking for ways to grow their commercial business efficiently and profitably. Adding the IVANS connection expands our carrier and market options for agents quickly and enables them to pursue even more complex risks,” said Philip Charles-Pierre, co-founder & CEO, Semsee. “Today, we maintain direct connections to more than two dozen insurers. With the IVANS Distribution Platform, we’re adding even more insurers and MGAs.”

IVANS Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, IVANS Distribution Platform supports both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By identifying market appetite as part of the process, IVANS Distribution Platform increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates. By supporting a broad set of commercial line types, the platform provides valuable data insights for insurers and MGAs to review submission and quote details against industry benchmarks.

“One of the challenges among insurers and distribution partners is maintaining individual connections, which creates tons of overhead that drains money and time,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “Using the IVANS Distribution Platform, Semsee will maintain one access point to connect with all the markets on the platform, allowing them to more easily provide their agencies access to even more insurers. Partnering with Semsee is an exciting step to broadening the distribution platform to include more insurtechs that are transforming the distribution channel for the collective benefit of the industry."

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

Lauren Malcolm IVANS Insurance Solutions 4048420055 lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com