CB Insights Recognition Highlights Coveo’s Commitment to AI

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that CB Insights has selected Coveo for the prestigious global AI 100 list, which identifies the leading AI companies that are helping to redefine industries.



The honor recognizes Coveo’s extensive AI research, development and SaaS platform. Coveo’s aim to democratize AI helps clients deliver relevant experiences across all touchpoints, be it commerce, service center, workplace, or developer-enabled. The CB Insights’ AI 100 recognition follows the launch of the Coveo Relevance Cloud , which creates a single, unified index of disparate systems, user behavioral signals, and applications. With machine learning, it provides relevant and personalized engagements at scale, making the most relevant data, content, and personalized recommendations available at any interaction.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the companies on CB Insights’ global AI 100 list,” said Louis Têtu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. “Our goal is to democratize and push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI by making AI-powered relevance accessible to all companies, regardless of their size.”

“This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Coveo

Relevance is what creates winners in digital experiences. Coveo is a leading cloud-based AI-powered relevance platform. Coveo is the intelligence layer that injects relevance into digital experiences, with applied AI-driven solutions spanning intelligent search through recommendation and personalization solutions for ecommerce, service, and workplace.

Coveo has more than 1,500 implementations around the world, with clients including Tableau, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, Xero and Motorola Solutions. Coveo is supported by a network of accredited global partners, integrators and alliances, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

Coveo and the Coveo Relevance Cloud are trademarks of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

