Melissa Named Leader/High Performer in Multiple Spring 2021 G2 Grid Reports

Melissa Clean Suite and Melissa Data Quality Suite earn top honors from leading business solutions user-based review website

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced two of its products—Melissa Clean Suite and Melissa Data Quality Suite—have again been named “Leader” in the Grid Report for Data Quality | Spring 2021 on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. Both Melissa solutions have also earned the #1 and #2 leader positions, respectively, in G2’s Spring 2021 report for Address Verification, a new report born of the increasing importance address accuracy plays in operational success. The company also garnered high performer rankings in G2’s Data Governance and Email Verification reports, as well as other G2 designations of note.



“G2 reviews are important to us as they provide direct feedback from those who matter most to our business. And consistent high marks acknowledge we are meeting the diverse needs of our customers,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “Our prominent position in G2’s Data Quality-related reports demonstrates our commitment to building the best solutions for our customers’ address-related issues.”



Melissa solutions are proven and preferred as evidenced by verified G2 user comments like “flexible, accurate, feature rich and budget friendly,” “incredible time saver,” and “invaluable tool with superior support.” According to G2, Melissa Clean Suite’s highest-rated features are preventative cleaning, identification, and normalization. Highest-rated features for Melissa Data Quality Suite include preventative cleaning, normalization, and automation.



In addition to its leader rankings, Melissa Clean Suite garnered badges for “Leader – Small-business,” “High Performer – Mid-Market,” “Easiest Setup,” and “Best Relationship.” Melissa Data Quality Suite earned badges for “High Performer – Enterprise,” “High Performer – Mid-Market,” “Easiest to Do Business With,” and “Highest User Adoption.”



Melissa’s G2 scores reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to stellar customer satisfaction, easy implementation, and leading-edge technology solutions as also recently exemplified in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your review of Melissa on G2’s review page.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 790,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

