CapLinked Helps Telegraph Hill Advisors Keep Their Clients’ Data Safe

Telegraph Hill Advisors, an investment bank for emerging growth technology companies, is a standout example of the rapidly growing roster of advisory firms using CapLinked’s software to securely share information and manage transaction workflow

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2021 -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, lauded its long-term relationship with San Francisco-based investment bank Telegraph Hill Advisors as a prime example of how its cloud-based software is being used to manage multi-party deals and projects.



Telegraph Hill Advisors (THA) stands out as more than just one of the financial services firms from around the world using CapLinked’s software to manage their complex deals. As a boutique investment bank working in the fast-moving world of emerging growth technology companies, THA requires a platform that can safeguard their clients’ sensitive data while delivering the workflow needed for their team to complete time-sensitive transactions.

CapLinked’s fintech platform enables clients to securely share information between companies and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals,” CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

Telegraph Hill Advisors ( https://www.telehilladvisors.com/ ) provides merger and acquisition, capital raising, and financial advisory services to emerging growth technology companies. THA has a core focus on Enterprise Software, Data Analytics, AI/ML, Communications Technology, IoT, and Digital Media. Telegraph Hill’s partners have an average of more than 20 years in the business and they have successfully executed scores of transactions across the technology ecosystem.

“We are honored to have such a strong relationship working with Telegraph Hill Advisors,” said CapLinked CEO Eric M. Jackson. “Their track record of excellence in the fast-moving technology sector speaks for itself. It’s a privilege to work with such an experienced, cutting-edge firm to keep their clients’ data safe and help deals get closed.”

“Telegraph Hill Advisors has counted on CapLinked as a valued partner for more than 5 years,” said Managing Director and Telegraph Hill founding member Scott Sutherland. “CapLinked combines industry-leading security with tremendous ease-of-use, making it the optimal data room solution for when we’re working on deals for our clients. Their software helps accelerate the entire process from setup, to Q&A, to close. We have received universally positive feedback from our clients about CapLinked.”

CapLinked’s capabilities make it a natural choice for investment banks since they face pressure to complete time-sensitive transactions while safeguarding sensitive data. Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced “virtual data rooms” from legacy providers, CapLinked offers a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience.

The growing list of companies utilizing CapLinked spans industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc.

About CapLinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines. CEO Eric M. Jackson (PayPal’s first head of US marketing) and COO Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked is a trademark of CapLinked, Inc. Visit https://www.caplinked.com to learn more.

