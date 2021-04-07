Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,500 in the last 365 days.

BOARD MEMBER MARIA PAULA CALVO AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Maria Paula Calvo

The DCRO Risk Governance Institute

The DCRO Risk Governance Institute

Board member of both World Ingredients and Colegio Nacional de Consejeros Profesionales Independientes de Empresas, A.C. attains global recognition.

Maria Paula's executive and board experience embraces risk as a key governance responsibility for boards, and her success in this program is exemplary.”
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Maria Paula Calvo, a board member of both World Ingredients and Colegio Nacional de Consejeros Profesionales Independientes de Empresas, A.C.

The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have successfully completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and is taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.

“We are pleased to award this distinction to Maria Paula as a leading advocate for best risk governance practices at the board level,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of The DCRO Institute. “Her executive and board experience embraces risk as a key governance responsibility for boards, and her success in this program is exemplary,” he continued.

“I was very happily surprised by the comprehensive approach to risk that the Certificate in Risk Governance course provides,” said Ms. Calvo. “Every board member should have available the knowledge and tools to handle risks properly in any organization, and especially, making risks a strong source of opportunities,” she continued.

The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.

About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.

For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

About The Board Members' Course on Risk and the Certificate in Risk Governance

You just read:

BOARD MEMBER MARIA PAULA CALVO AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.