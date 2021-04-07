BOARD MEMBER MARIA PAULA CALVO AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Maria Paula Calvo The DCRO Risk Governance Institute

Board member of both World Ingredients and Colegio Nacional de Consejeros Profesionales Independientes de Empresas, A.C. attains global recognition.

Maria Paula's executive and board experience embraces risk as a key governance responsibility for boards, and her success in this program is exemplary.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Maria Paula Calvo, a board member of both World Ingredients and Colegio Nacional de Consejeros Profesionales Independientes de Empresas, A.C.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have successfully completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and is taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“We are pleased to award this distinction to Maria Paula as a leading advocate for best risk governance practices at the board level,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of The DCRO Institute. “Her executive and board experience embraces risk as a key governance responsibility for boards, and her success in this program is exemplary,” he continued.“I was very happily surprised by the comprehensive approach to risk that the Certificate in Risk Governance course provides,” said Ms. Calvo. “Every board member should have available the knowledge and tools to handle risks properly in any organization, and especially, making risks a strong source of opportunities,” she continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

About The Board Members' Course on Risk and the Certificate in Risk Governance