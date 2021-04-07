What is a Refurbished iPhone?
Why buying a refurbished iPhone is good for you, the environment and saves you money.
Buying a refurbished iPhone has many benefits, is good the environment and saves you money.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our refurbished phones come in two varieties in terms of condition. We are dedicated to quality in everything that we offer. Value is key and that’s why we provide affordable options, not cheap materials. Each device we offer is designed to provide you with the best possible value by putting superior quality in your hands while leaving your budget intact. To ensure that our customers get the very best, we offer two different conditions for our refurbished iPhones. Low-quality products don’t make the cut leaving you with two great options sure to please. All of our phones are closely inspected and carefully tested before being graded and distributed to our customers.
Excellent / Grade A
Our “Excellent” or “Grade A” iPhones are of the highest quality and designed to be as close to new as possible. These phones may be indistinguishable from brand new at a glance. Grade A refurbished devices are in near-mint condition, they will be at an excellent cosmetic level and will show next to no signs of previous use. When you look closely at one of our Grade A Refurbished Devices, you may see very subtle signs of previous use but no damage or heavy wear. These phones only show signs of light use, and you will probably have to look close to see them. iPhones in this category may include things like slight marks on keys from previous use or very minimal scuffing on the case. Our Grade A phones never contain chips, scratches, or any significant visual blemishes.
GOOD / Grade B
Our “Good” or “Grade B” phones are devices that don’t quite reach the level of Excellent, but still remain a great option. These devices offer the second-best quality you can expect from a refurbished device, and in this case, second place is still an amazing value. As with everything we sell, Grade B devices are tested thoroughly and confirmed to be in working order. The only notable difference between these and the Grade A devices are cosmetic. You may notice some light scuffing on the bevel or light scratches on the body. Your refurbished Grade B device is one that has seen light use with its previous owner but still has a lot of life left in it. Refurbished Grade B products are more affordable than our Grade A phones and so they may better suit your budget.
Refurbished phones offer a lot of value and can be a great way to save money without sacrificing quality, but you might be asking what exactly is a refurbished device? These are devices that are not new but can provide an alternative to high-priced phones. The first thing we need to clarify is the difference between “refurbished” and simply “used.” Buying a used item can save you money, but also involves a certain amount of risk. Used items may have physical damage that affects their appearance or even functionality. Generally buying used is an “as-is” transaction where you take the risk and hope for the best. Refurbished devices change this system by ensuring a certain level of quality.
Refurbished products are different from risky second-hand ones because they offer the buyer more confidence in the product they are receiving. They differ from brand new appliances because they are more cost-efficient. Our refurbished phones work to bridge the gap between new and affordable by giving customers close to new quality at second-hand prices. This is accomplished by adhering to strict quality control and testing procedures. Each device is individually inspected and tested to ensure quality over quantity in stark contrast to the process of mass-producing new phones. To sum up what a refurbished device is, it’s a device that has been lightly used before but has been extensively tested, cleaned up, and repaired if necessary before it finds its way to you.
Why is it worth buying refurbished iPhone?
There are many advantages when buying a refurbished device. Here are some of the things you will love about our products.
Saving money
Buying a refurbished device can save you from 15% to 35% compared to a new one. If you buy a “Grade A” device from us, you get a device that looks new for a fraction of the price you would pay for a new phone.
No subscription
Buying previously owned devices gives you some freedom from the big phone companies. When you buy a refurbished device, it means you are not tied to a subscription leaving you free to update your network and data policy and change as often as you like.
30-day money-back guarantee
At Phonely, we want to make sure that our customers are happy with the devices they purchase. If you are not completely satisfied, returns are easy and completely free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Fully tested
Before any devices are shipped, we ensure that they have been extensively tested. Our team specializes in device testing and ensures that each device is fully functional.
Quality is our number one priority
Regardless of what type of phone you buy from us and whether you purchase a phone that’s “Grade A or Grade B, we always ensure that our devices are treated with care and optimized for functionality before they are shipped out.
Environmentally friendly
Refurbishing older devices helps to reduce waste. By purchasing our devices rather than new mass-produced phones, you help us to reduce our ecological footprint and make our world a better place to live.
Unlocked for all networks
We sell a large number of unlocked refurbished devices, which means that you can choose which network you want to use without being tied to one company. This allows you to change from one network to another as often as you want without unnecessary hassle.
Warranty Included
At Phonely, we proudly offer a 12-month warranty on all our devices. This means that if a part of the device fails within 12 months, the part will be replaced completely free of charge.
