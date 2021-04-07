Stream and Manage your Sports Content Through VIDIZMO Enterprise Video Platform

VIDIZMO Logo A screenshot of branded VIDIZMO video portal

Use VIDIZMO video content management system to stream training videos for on-field and off-field staff, or stream highlights/live matches for fan engagement.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the ongoing pandemic, video use in the sporting industry is on an all-time high and is predicted to grow even in the post-pandemic era. Sporting events require videos for various reasons, including but not limited to:-Broadcasting the sporting event live worldwide.-Uploading videos showing highlights of the events.-Marketing the events.-Creating private remote video training content for on-field and off-field staff.-Above all, to engage the fans further and creating interactive staff trainings.This is where VIDIZMO’s enterprise video platform , EnterpriseTube, comes in. EnterpriseTube allows you to publish live and on-demand video content for external and internal audiences. Live streams like your live sporting events can also be recorded and published as an on-demand video from which highlights and other interesting match clips can be published as well.Sporting organizations can create external branded portals for fans on VIDIZMO’s white-label platform with custom branding options for logo placement, brand color theme according to your branding guidelines and unique layouts through Custom CSS for a user-friendly experience. Moreover, you can engage the viewers during the live broadcasts through live chat, Q&As, comments and likes.For internal videos like on-field staff training videos, VIDIZMO allows you to create a secure internal portal where you can assign users different roles as well as create numerous user groups. Relevant training videos and playlists can be shared with different users and groups. With powerful privacy, security, and compliance options like SSO integration for authenticating users, role-based access controls, content segregation, end-to-end encryption, audit logs, and much more, your organizations can freely upload internal content without worrying about security breaches.Furthermore, VIDIZMO allows you to make your videos accessible to a diverse audience globally through automatic transcription and translation of these transcriptions into multiple languages. The multilingual platform will even give your viewers the power to search for videos in their own languages. For training videos, you can make them interactive by inserting quizzes, handouts, and feedback forms within them. With frame by frame analysis and annotation capabilities, these training videos are even more useful for the referees or umpires who can closely review each scenario.There is no doubt that VIDIZMO can help you manage online sporting events and content like never before. Learn more about using VIDIZMO Enterprise Video Platform for Sports , or contact us to understand further how we can help you!

VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube Overview