"Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery:Focus on Oncology" Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Special Analytics Report
The report includes insights about 60 biotech companies, 200 investors, 15 pharma corporations in the area of pharma and healthcare AI applied to therapeutics discovery and advanced R&D in Oncology”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence released a special report “Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: Focus on Oncology”, which is based on a prior landscape report “AI for Drug Discovery, Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview 2020” published by Deep Pharma Intelligence in January 2021.
The main aim of this report is to profile an ecosystem of biotech companies and technology developers, applying advanced data analytics and knowledge extraction technologies, such as deep learning, for drug discovery in Oncology - one of the broadest and crowded therapeutic areas of the pharmaceutical R&D and biotech investment.
Link to the report "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: Focus on Oncology" is: https://www.deep-pharma.tech/oncology-report
This press release highlights 60 leading AI-driven companies with activity in Oncology, 200 investors, selected collaborations with pharma corporations, relative expertise of AI companies, level of their funding, examples of deals and collaborations, as well as examples of AI-applications by selected companies.
The report is based on the online cloud-based analytics system (AI in Pharma Dashboard), which incorporated the database of all entities featured in the report, and tens of thousands of data points about market trends, key developments, funding, deals, and more. While this report serves as an introduction into the area of AI-assisted oncology drug discovery, the underlying analytics system is updated on a daily basis and can be a powerful tool for monitoring the fast-paced industry.
The key points from this report are:
- A major part of AI-driven biotech startups is pursuing drug design and preclinical/clinical development programs in oncology, including at least 60 companies from the list of more than 250 most active such companies, profiled by Deep Pharma Intelligence.
- Most AI-companies with oncology R&D programs in their activities are focused on target discovery and hit discovery stage.
- The application of AI particularly for oncology drug research is primarily driven by peculiar features and complexity of this therapeutics area. Not only is cancer a systems disease involving complex mechanisms and phenotypes, but it is also a genetic disease, unique to each patient and even organ and tissue. This level of complexity and involvement of various targets and pathways leads to the necessity to process large datasets of multimodal data - from scans and phenotypic screens, to genomics, transcriptomics and other types of data. AI systems are well-versed in building ontologies on such complex data types - offering more value, compared to “simpler” and better understood therapeutic areas. In other words, the more complex the task is, the more chance AI can bring tangible value on top of human expertise.
- Most of the top AI-biotechs have oncology in their research services offering or have anti-cancer preclinical or clinical drug candidates in their own pipelines. This might be influenced not only by the “traditional bias” of pharma companies towards oncology drug discovery but also by the perceived attractiveness of this therapeutic area for biotech investors, prioritizing oncology-focused companies for their portfolios.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
About BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend)
BiopharmaTrend is a leading provider of analytics, market intelligence, articles, opinions, commentaries, and interviews on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are also currently developing an analytics platform that maps companies, competitors, key people, deals, venture rounds, news, trends, research articles, patents and other important data elements into industry knowledge graphs. The company was created to serve as a research engine for marketers, investors, business developers, innovation scouts, and all types of consultants looking for strategic and tactical insights into the pharma industry and healthcare. The data about all the elements of what exactly constitutes industry knowledge is automatically updated using BiopharmaTrend’s parser engine and numerous API integrations, as well as manually curated following the company’s internal workflow.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
