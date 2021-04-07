Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Overnight Work Scheduled for Route 322 Intersection in Franklin, Venango County

​Traffic will be restricted at the intersection of Route 322 (Eighth Street) and Liberty Street (Route 3021) Thursday night in the City of Franklin, Venango County.

Drivers should anticipate delays as work is done starting at 7PM Thursday, April 8, 2021. The work is expected to be completed by 6AM Friday, April 9, 2021. The restrictions are necessary for underground utility work to be completed by the city.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

