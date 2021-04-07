Governor Abbott Issues Statement Of Support For Damon Allen Act

April 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement of support for the Damon Allen Act, championed by Representative Kyle Kacal (HJR 4) and Andrew Murr (HB 20) in the Texas House:

“Public safety is at risk because of our broken bail system that recklessly allows dangerous criminals back onto our streets, which is why I made the Damon Allen Act an emergency item this session. Trooper Damon Allen was senselessly murdered in 2017 because a local magistrate released a violent criminal back onto our streets. His killer was out on a $15,000 bond despite having previously been convicted for a charge arising from assaulting a public servant, and having been arrested on charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant. This is unacceptable. It is essential for the safety of law enforcement officers – and all Texans – that the legislature pass the Damon Allen Act to prevent senseless murders like this in the future. We must fix our flawed bail system to keep our communities safe, and I applaud Representative Kacal and Representative Murr for championing this important piece of legislation to help build a safer Texas.”