Learn the basics of shotguns at April 24 MDC program

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Learning the fundamentals of shooting a shotgun and how to keep it in good working order is important whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter.

People can learn more about the basics of owning and shooting a shotgun on April 24 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Shoot Shotguns – The Basics.” This program will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic will include classroom and hands-on shooting opportunities. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics that will be covered in the course by Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks will include shotgun safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, firearm maintenance, and safe storage. People can bring their own unloaded shotguns and ammunition to this workshop or use equipment provided by Dalton Range staff. COVID-19 precautions will be in place during this workshop. This means:

Only pre-registered students and MDC staff will be allowed in the Dalton Range classroom.

All MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing.

All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms.

Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.

This is for individuals age 11 and up. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176319

People can find out about other upcoming programs at the Andy Dalton Range by calling 417-742-4361.