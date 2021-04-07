60x Reusable Masks in Canada Are Distributed by DONY - Antivirus Reusable Community Cloth Mask (FDA, CE, TUV REACH)
Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dony Mask has taken a big step towards distribution in the Canadian market with its exclusive new agent POD Retail Inc. - Full distribution (for Supplier, Distributor, Wholesaler, Retailer) rights to Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Chicoutimi, Chilliwack, Drummondville, Edmonton, Fredericton, Halifax, Hamilton, Kamloops, Kelowna, Kingston, Kitchener, Lethbridge, London, Medicine Hat, Moncton, Montreal, Nanaimo, North Bay, Oshawa, Ottawa, Peterborough, Prince George, Quebec, Red Deer, Regina, Saint John, Sarnia, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. John's, St.-Jerome, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Trois Rivieres, Vancouver, Victoria, Windsor, Winnipeg.
Dony Mask also has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.
Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation, has been one of the largest manufacturers of workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing in Vietnam since 2009. Last year, it responded to the Covid-19 pandemic with Dony Masks that have become synonymous with impeccable quality.
These masks are created to meet global standards for exports and use. Moreover, its design keeps users' convenience in mind. As the strap of the Dony Mask extends to 270% of the original length, they reduce any discomfort caused to users. These marks also retain their 99% anti-bacterial properties even after 60 washes.
Dony Mask is three-layered and extremely skin-friendly. Some of its user smart features include nose clips and adjustable earloops. They purify the air from dust, pollen and also offer 99.95% UV protection. But at the same time, they are sleek and stylish available in many cool colors for users.
The fact that these masks are reusable has added to their popularity as there is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly products. People can save the hassle of disposable masks and good amounts too while doing the right thing for the planet. It's not surprising then that Dony Masks are being sold widely all over the world.
Spotting the huge potential of these masks many sellers have come forward to distribute them. POD Retail Inc. is one such name, which will take Dony Masks to the Canadian market.
Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.
Why Dony face masks are a top choice for business:
• Exclusive distribution partnerships available
• Global reach
• High-profit margin
• Great for business promotion
• Custom branding and logo services available
• Accepted for sale at Pharmacies, E-commerce, hospitals & Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Schools, supermarkets.
That is why Dony Mask confidently competes with leading competitors such as Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp, Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, Sinotextiles, DACH, Te Yin, Hakugen, Uvex, Ohlone Press LLC (Vogmask), AirPop, idMASK, Cambridge Mask, Debrief Me Holdings LLC, Moldex-Metric, Teflex Gasket Company Limited.
"This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing.
At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world." – Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment Company.
On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US"s people.
At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 reusable antibacterial community masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.
It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.
Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.
Why Dony face masks are a top choice for protection:
• The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable (up to 60 times without losing effectiveness)
• Certifications from health agencies across the globe including CE, FDA, and TUV Reach
• It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9 percent antibacterial cloth
• Water-resistant, preventing droplets from sticking to the mask surface
• Anti-bacterial inner layer
• Advanced 100 percent antibacterial cotton with a nano-silver filtration layer
• Secure ear loops
• Shipped in medical-grade packaging
• EO gas sterilization, with built-in indicators
About Dony Garment Company
Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - One of the largest garment manufacturers in Vietnam for making workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing. In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exportation around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
To find out more about Dony visit their website garment.dony.vn
A short video about the Dony Mask can also be found on their official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA
