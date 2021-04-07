SmartPesa Achieves PCI CPoC Certification
Achieving PCI CPoC accreditation assures our banking partners, merchants, and consumers of a fully compliant payments solution that integrates with any legacy system with speed and at low cost.”SINGAPORE, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartPesa, a leading provider of payment and agency banking solutions, has received Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council (SSC) accreditation for their Contactless Payments on Commercial off-the-shelf (CPoC) solution. Together with its PCI DSS Level 1 certification and PIN on Glass certification by Mastercard and Visa, SmartPesa’s SoftPOS offers a fully compliant software-based solution to accept contactless payments of any amount without the need for expensive hardware or complex onboarding processes.
— Ramesh Jairam, Chief Executive Officer, SmartPesa
A pioneer in SoftPOS technology since 2018 and a driver of financial inclusion across the globe, SmartPesa has been implementing solutions for micro, small and medium-sized businesses that cannot afford expensive POS terminals or operate in hard-to-reach regions. The company has seen its technology support global rollouts with Mastercard and Visa, and actively deployed in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America.
SmartPesa’s SoftPOS solution enables merchants to accept contactless payments on everyday Android-based mobile devices with NFC capabilities instantly and remotely. Software-based PIN authentication also means transactions above CVM limits can be securely accepted without the need for a separate PIN-entry device.
“The acceleration of digital payments globally, especially with Covid, has highlighted the need for low-cost, secure payment acceptance solutions. Achieving PCI CPoC accreditation assures our banking partners, merchants, and ultimately consumers, of a fully compliant payments solution that seamlessly integrates with any legacy system with speed and at low cost,” says Ramesh Jairam, Chief Executive Officer, SmartPesa.
“Our work with partners like Mastercard and Visa has helped us to enable MSMEs globally to not only survive but thrive in the world we live in today. CPoC along with PIN support certification by Mastercard and Visa sets us up to be the solutions provider of choice for acquirers and merchants alike,” added Barry Levett, Executive Chairman, SmartPesa.
A Mastercard Start Path alumni company, and one of a select few globally that are Visa Ready Certified for their Tap to Phone solutions, SmartPesa is excited to reach this latest milestone towards their goal of accelerating contactless payments adoption by businesses worldwide.
About SmartPesa
SmartPesa develops payment and agency banking solutions for merchants and banks across the globe, taking care of the tech so they don’t have to. Using an intuitive mobile app and/or card terminal, merchants enjoy a simple unified one-stop tool for accepting smart multi-channel payments online and offline, instant access to transaction histories and automated reconciliations. SmartPesa’s last-mile agency banking solution drives financial inclusion by extending the banking network into rural areas quickly and painlessly. SmartPesa is a Mastercard Start Path alumni company.
