Sprinters to have one final classics opportunity at Scheldeprijs

Scheldeprijs has traditionally been the mid-week Belgian Classic, splitting the two monuments, Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris-Roubaix. This year, with Paris-Roubaix being postponed, Scheldeprijs will close out the Spring Cobble Classics season for many riders.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS (TeamQhubeka.com), has this year enjoyed its most successful Belgian Cobble Classics campaign, and will certainly also be looking to end on a positive note at Scheldeprijs.

The mostly flat 194km route no doubt favours the fast men, with a bunch sprint deciding all recent editions of the event. This year is expected to be no different and so Team Qhubeka ASSOS will have its complete sprint train at the start.

Victor Campenaerts, Dimitri Claeys, Lasse Norman Hansen, Giacomo Nizzolo, Matteo Pelucchi, Andreas Stokbro and Max Walscheid will be our team on the start line tomorrow.

Lars Michaelsen - Sport Director It has been a long but very enjoyable 2-week period here in Belgium with a nice core group of riders and staff. We have come very close to the top step of the podium on a few occasions and tomorrow at Scheldeprijs we have one final opportunity to try and achieve that goal. A sprint can be expected tomorrow but the race is not totally straight forward for the sprinters, there is always wind to consider at Scheldeprijs and a constant fight for position is a certainty. The cold front that is sweeping through Belgium at the moment together with the usual wind chill factor will add to the test tomorrow. We have a strong team though and we will all be giving our best for that top result.

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

