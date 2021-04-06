Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 4.6% for the Month of March

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of March 2021, compared to traffic figures for March 2020.



For March 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.2%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 10.6%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 15.3%. The total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 4.6%.

Domestic traffic continues to strengthen at our 12 Mexican airports, as airlines gradually increase their operations. However, international traffic declined, to a lesser extent compared to February, due to the new requirements to enter the United States as well as the suspension of flights originating from Mexico and the Caribbean by the Canadian government.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Mar-20 Mar-21 % Change Jan-Mar 20 Jan-Mar 21 % Change Guadalajara 614.3 611.6 (0.4%) 2,336.5 1,573.6 (32.7%) Tijuana* 418.4 535.9 28.1% 1,420.1 1,410.7 (0.7%) Los Cabos 116.4 142.4 22.3% 402.7 366.9 (8.9%) Puerto Vallarta 94.6 125.7 32.9% 367.8 300.4 (18.3%) Guanajuato 107.3 109.9 2.5% 424.6 286.0 (32.6%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 (100.0%) 1.0 0.0 (100.0%) Hermosillo 109.1 108.0 (1.0%) 396.1 257.6 (35.0%) Morelia 33.7 38.9 15.6% 125.8 109.9 (12.7%) Mexicali 75.3 68.1 (9.6%) 277.0 190.2 (31.3%) La Paz 60.6 64.8 7.0% 213.5 169.1 (20.8%) Aguascalientes 35.2 35.7 1.4% 137.6 97.7 (29.0%) Kingston 0.1 0.0 (63.2%) 1.3 0.1 (90.8%) Los Mochis 24.4 27.4 12.1% 86.8 70.9 (18.3%) Manzanillo 6.7 6.7 (1.0%) 23.2 17.1 (26.2%) Total 1,696.1 1,875.1 10.6% 6,213.9 4,850.4 (21.9%)

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Mar-20 Mar-21 % Change Jan-Mar 20 Jan-Mar 21 % Change Guadalajara 221.8 195.4 (11.9%) 957.8 595.0 (37.9%) Tijuana* 151.9 167.3 10.2% 684.3 424.8 (37.9%) Los Cabos 232.8 231.9 (0.4%) 947.1 534.4 (43.6%) Puerto Vallarta 275.0 146.8 (46.6%) 1,086.3 352.5 (67.6%) Guanajuato 32.6 27.8 (14.7%) 148.2 85.4 (42.4%) Montego Bay 261.5 129.4 (50.5%) 1,132.9 304.7 (73.1%) Hermosillo 4.0 7.4 84.2% 18.8 19.9 5.8% Morelia 25.1 21.8 (13.3%) 99.6 75.1 (24.6%) Mexicali 0.2 0.3 22.4% 1.2 0.7 (42.7%) La Paz 1.1 1.8 61.1% 3.3 4.0 19.3% Aguascalientes 11.3 11.1 (2.1%) 48.4 33.9 (30.0%) Kingston 72.7 36.7 (49.6%) 353.5 115.4 (67.4%) Los Mochis 0.3 0.6 109.8% 1.3 1.6 23.7% Manzanillo 7.5 3.7 (50.4%) 28.5 9.4 (67.0%) Total 1,297.9 982.0 (24.3%) 5,511.2 2,556.5 (53.6%)

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Mar-20 Mar-21 % Change Jan-Mar 20 Jan-Mar 21 % Change Guadalajara 836.1 807.0 (3.5%) 3,294.4 2,168.5 (34.2%) Tijuana* 570.3 703.2 23.3% 2,104.4 1,835.5 (12.8%) Los Cabos 349.2 374.3 7.2% 1,349.8 901.3 (33.2%) Puerto Vallarta 369.6 272.5 (26.3%) 1,454.1 652.9 (55.1%) Guanajuato 139.9 137.7 (1.5%) 572.9 371.4 (35.2%) Montego Bay 261.5 129.4 (50.5%) 1,133.9 304.7 (73.1%) Hermosillo 113.1 115.4 2.0% 414.9 277.4 (33.1%) Morelia 58.8 60.7 3.2% 225.4 184.9 (18.0%) Mexicali 75.5 68.4 (9.5%) 278.2 190.9 (31.4%) La Paz 61.7 66.6 8.0% 216.9 173.1 (20.2%) Aguascalientes 46.5 46.8 0.6% 186.0 131.7 (29.2%) Kingston 72.9 36.7 (49.6%) 354.7 115.5 (67.4%) Los Mochis 24.7 28.0 13.2% 88.0 72.5 (17.7%) Manzanillo 14.3 10.4 (27.1%) 51.7 26.5 (48.7%) Total 2,994.0 2,857.1 (4.6%) 11,725.1 7,406.9 (36.8%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Mar-20 Mar-21 % Change Jan-Mar 20 Jan-Mar 21 % Change Tijuana 150.3 165.8 10.3% 677.3 421.0 (37.8%)

Highlights for the Period:

The number of seats available during March 2021 declined by 22.7% compared to March 2020; load factors for the month went from 57.1% in March 2020 to 70.2% in March 2021.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

