Kimball Electronics Wins 2021 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) was honored for achieving the Highest Overall Customer Rating in CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’S 2021 Service Excellence Awards. CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, a leading industry publication covering the mixed-technology electronics assembly marketplace, recognized companies that received the highest customer service ratings, as judged by their own customers, during a virtual ceremony on April 6, 2021. The awards are presented to outstanding Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers, as well as to suppliers of electronics assembly equipment, materials, and software.



The award results, based solely on direct customer input, are an indication of outstanding achievement in service excellence. Customers of the participants rated EMS providers in five service categories: Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, and Technology. Kimball Electronics was honored for achieving the Highest Overall Customer Rating in all five service categories for EMS companies with annual sales over $500 million.

“Our commitment to exceptional service has helped us build lasting relationships. Thank you to our customers for choosing Kimball Electronics as your partner of choice. Congratulations to all our team members around the globe for living our guiding principles, keeping themselves and others safe so that we could deliver life-saving devices through this pandemic. We are honored that our customers recognize the Kimball team is fulfilling our purpose, ‘Creating Quality for Life,’ while consistently meeting our customers’ expectations in the face of global challenges,” stated Kathy Thomson, Vice President, Global Business Development and Design Services for Kimball Electronics.

Don Charron, Chief Executive Officer of Kimball Electronics, stated, “Being recognized by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY for our service excellence is especially gratifying this year given the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Because of the resilience, hard work, and dedication of our people, we were able to overcome those challenges and keep our promises to our customers.”

“Living our guiding principles gives us a strong sense of purpose to help build success for all our stakeholders and to always ‘do the right thing.’ This past year, our associates around the world demonstrated their passion to help us carry out our mission as an ‘Essential Business’ by manufacturing assemblies for several of our customers’ products that were also deemed ‘essential’ during the pandemic. I am so proud of our people. We had to step up and we did,” continued Charron.

Kimball Electronics has participated in the Service Excellence Awards for the past seven consecutive years, winning awards for excellence in multiple categories of Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, and Technology in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Kimball Electronics has won the award for Highest Overall Customer Rating in 2014, 2018, 2020 and now in 2021!

This is the 29th year CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY has sponsored the awards program.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.



To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

