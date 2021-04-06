Consumers Give Thumbs Up for Tints of Nature

Organic and Vegan Hair Color Gets Rave Reviews Online

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tints of Nature, organic and natural hair color, is getting rave reviews online.



Out of almost 400 reviews on Reviews.co , 80 percent recommend Tints of Nature.

One woman, who gave Tints of Nature five stars, wrote: “Color came out great… Will definitely use again.”

Another reviewer wrote: “I will never pay salon prices again… I think it’s a great price for an ethical product. Have used twice and would recommend to all.”

“We are grateful for the great reviews consumers have given us over the years,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom-based company. “For almost 30 years, we have been providing women with salon-quality color without the use of harsh ingredients at affordable prices. We believe in our products and so do our customers.”

Tints of Nature, which is expanding its U.S. retail network in 2021, is also getting noticed.

The Nashville Today Show earlier this year aired a feature segment about Tints of Nature by Lifestyle Blogger Kayla Zadel .

Walmart.com also recently started carrying the Tints of Nature product line, and an early reviewer gave it a high five.

“Arrive earlier than I expected, love the product. I definitely will order again,” said a verified review.

Tints of Nature, which does not use harmful chemicals, contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. In contrast, traditional hair color products contain ingredients, such as ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts, which Tints of Nature products do not contain.

“Tints of Nature doesn’t contain these dangerous chemicals,” Perfitt said. “We have replaced these chemicals with natural and organic ingredients.”

Perfitt said a core value of the company is a commitment to ethical standards.

“We have never tested our products on animals,” Perfitt said, adding that Tints of Nature also ensures that its vendors are treated fairly.

Tints of Nature has received certification by B Corp™ for meeting the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“Tints of Nature paved the way in the 1990s for organic hair color when we sold our first Tints of Nature product,” Perfitt said. “We have built a loyal following in the United Kingdom and we plan to do the same in America.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit Walmart.com.

