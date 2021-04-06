Canadian business leaders are somewhat polarized over the use of immunization certificates

Support for immunization certificates weakens when considered for admission to the workplace

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian executives were asked whether they support or oppose immunization certificates in general as well as in the workplace.



At a broad level, business leaders lean towards supporting immunization certificates with more than half of executives in favour. Yet there is a notable level of strong opposition that shows polarization on the issue. Those strongly supporting immunization certificates are nearly equal in number to business leaders who are strongly opposed.

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fcc5a3b-0136-4525-9d73-ccc24d5aa9f0

Asked about introducing immunization certificates to allow employees access to the workplace executive support erodes with the strongly opposed outnumbering the strongly supporting by a full ten points.

These results make it clear that governments will face strong resistance from business leaders to any attempts at introducing immunization certificates for workplaces.

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abd6bd56-f953-4962-9bee-ab13b394f925

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 800 Canadian managers and executives in March 2021. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is scientific and representative of all Canadian businesses.

