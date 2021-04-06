Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SafeMoon, a Community-Driven, Fair Launched DeFi Token, Listed on BitMart Exchange

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart listed SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) on their digital assets platform on April 5, 2021. For all BitMart users, the SAFEMOON/USDT trading pair is officially open for trading. To celebrate this new listing, BitMart is giving away a total of 63 Billion SAFEMOON (worth approx. $8,000) to all participants in the SAFEMOON Deposit Bonus, Buying Competition, and more!

View SafeMoon Image

The SafeMoon Protocol is a community-driven, fair launched DeFi Token that employs three main functions: Reflection (Static Rewards), LP Acquisition and Burn. The Static Rewards enable holders to earn passive rewards through static reflection as they watch their SafeMoon balance grow. The Automatic LP creates stability with the benefit of a solid price floor and cushion for holders.

Last but not least, SafeMoon implements a manual burn strategy with burns controlled by the team and promoted based on achievements. This is beneficial for those engaged for the long term and helps keep the community informed and rewarded.

Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart, commented:

“SafeMoon is a DeFi project with a magnificent mission and roadmap. We are confident that the SafeMoon model and protocol would be a great addition to Bitmart Exchange as well as the whole DeFi market.”

About SafeMoon

The SafeMoon Protocol is a community-driven, fair launched DeFi Token that employs three main functions: Reflection (Static Rewards), LP Acquisition and Manual Burn. To learn more about SafeMoon, please visit their website and join their Telegram.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 365+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Contact:
Daisy Zhang`
Content Marketing Specialist
BitMart
daisy.zhang@bitmart.com

https://www.bitmart.com/





