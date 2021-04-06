Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,547 in the last 365 days.

Rise Run Capital acquires LYN Fishing

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise Run Capital LLC (“Rise Run”) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company House of Outdoors Inc. (“HOO”), acquired LYN Fishing (“LYN”) on March 31, 2021. LYN creates high quality fishing line for a variety of angling styles, methods and environments.

“As HOO’s portfolio continues to grow, we are committed to investing in businesses and providing a platform to continue to nurture and grow young, innovative brands to ensure our customers have the best experience on the water,” said Corbin Cook, Rise Run Co-Founding Partner. “By acquiring LYN, HOO is well positioned to gain additional traction in the fishing line, lure and bait categories. We’re confident that LYN’s strategy and its founder Sam Moore, align in a way that will undoubtedly benefit our customer and we’re confident our industry-leading management team at HOO will take LYN to the next level.”

Legal counsel was provided by Spencer Fane LLP led by Brian Memory, Chris Summers and Macy Matthews. The transaction closed with debt financing provided by CrossFirst Bank.

 

About Rise Run Capital

Rise Run Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm which invests flexible and creative capital into middle market companies with EBITDA between $2 and $15 million, strong management teams, attractive and defensible market positions and minimal customer and supplier concentrations. Rise Run focuses on consumer/outdoor products, healthcare, and service companies. Rise Run partners pride themselves on being collaborative team members alongside founders and current management teams. 

This communication is for informational purposes and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares or limited partnership interests in any investments managed by Rise Run Capital.

Attachment 


Corbin Cook
Rise Run Capital LLC
214-883-6010
ccook@riseruncapital.com

You just read:

Rise Run Capital acquires LYN Fishing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.