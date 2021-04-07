Jeremy Haug Launches B2B Business Experts
EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Business Experts announced today that it will be helping B2B Small and Medium Businesses with tailor-made solutions to help them expand their client base and brand. Jeremy Haug has been named the CEO of this company and is excited to drive it forward to massive expansion helping thousands of small businesses.
About B2B Business Experts:
B2B Business Experts is Tampa Bays leading solution for a holistic, personalized marketing solution for Small and Medium Businesses that target other businesses. They focus on handling everything from the initial branding to the entire funnel and conversion of business owners who've never heard of you to the point of them becoming raving fans.
About Jeremy Haug:
Jeremy Haug has led multiple transformational teams, helping to grow a healthcare consulting company from 3 Employees to 40 and helping the company hit the Inc 5000 award 3 years running before coming on board with B2B Business Experts.
Jeremy Haug
About B2B Business Experts:
B2B Business Experts is Tampa Bays leading solution for a holistic, personalized marketing solution for Small and Medium Businesses that target other businesses. They focus on handling everything from the initial branding to the entire funnel and conversion of business owners who've never heard of you to the point of them becoming raving fans.
About Jeremy Haug:
Jeremy Haug has led multiple transformational teams, helping to grow a healthcare consulting company from 3 Employees to 40 and helping the company hit the Inc 5000 award 3 years running before coming on board with B2B Business Experts.
Jeremy Haug
B2B Business Experts
+1 727-348-9620
email us here