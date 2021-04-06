Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews PagerDuty CFO – Customers keep showing the company what’s possible on the journey to a billion dollars in revenue
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a conversation with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Howard Wilson had a clear message:
- New use cases are coming faster than the company can identify on its own. The CFO sees these new use cases serving as a tailwind for the business in addition to digital transformation, cloud migration, and DevOps transformation.
- The CFO is “confident in the growth acceleration prospects for the company” with a view that the firm has the potential to be growing “above 30% per annum,” although the company has not provided a timeline for that number.
- Cyber security is becoming a meaningful growth opportunity.
- The company sees international expansion opportunities and it announced that it would be offering data residency or data hosting for European customers in the EU, via AWS.
In a conversation with the CFO, we discussed the future of the business, the impact of innovation from customers driving new use cases, and the growth potential moving forward.
Read: Pager Duty’s customers keep showing the company what’s possible on the journey to a billion dollars in revenue, says CFO Wilson
