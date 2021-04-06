Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,434 in the last 365 days.

Rise Run Capital acquires DUX Waterfowl

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise Run Capital LLC (“Rise Run”) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, House of Outdoors Inc. (“HOO”), acquired the DUX Waterfowl brand (“DUX”) on March 31, 2021.  Focused on creating high-quality, consumer-focused waterfowl hunting apparel and accessories, DUX is a rapidly growing brand with a strong market position and an enthusiastic customer base.

“We are very impressed with what Andrew has built with DUX, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to grow the brand. With the acquisition of DUX, HOO expands into the hunting segment and adds another impressive outdoor brand to its portfolio,” said Corbin Cook, Rise Run Co-Founding Partner. “We’re excited to acquire DUX Waterfowl because HOO’s ownership and management team will put DUX in the best position to meet customers’ needs and realize its long-term growth potential.”

Legal counsel was provided by a Spencer Fane LLP team led by Brian Memory, Chris Summers and Macy Matthews. The transaction closed with debt financing provided by CrossFirst Bank.

About Rise Run Capital

Rise Run Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm which invests capital in middle market companies with EBITDA of $2 to $15 million, strong management teams, attractive and defensible market positions and minimal customer and supplier concentrations.  Rise Run focuses on consumer products, manufacturing, healthcare, and service companies.  Rise Run partners pride themselves on being collaborative team members alongside founders and current management. 

This communication is for informational purposes and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares or limited partnership interests in any investments managed by Rise Run Capital.

Attachment 


Corbin Cook
Rise Run Capital LLC
214-883-6010
ccook@riseruncapital.com

You just read:

Rise Run Capital acquires DUX Waterfowl

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.