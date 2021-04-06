OTC:ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces First Quarter of 2021 Progress Update and Highlights its Plans for the Second Quarter and Remainder of the Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 2 acquisitions in 2021. As the first quarter of 2021 drew to a close, ILUS released an update on its progress during its first full quarter as a publicly traded entity and highlighted its plans for Q2 and the remainder of the year.



ILUS International (ILUS) has been focused on building a business with a strong foundation, which it believes that everybody would be proud to invest in. The vision of ILUS as a company is a long-term one, focusing on growth, profitability and sustainability. The company is currently building a strong and loyal shareholder base whilst executing its business plan. There will be short, medium, and long-term milestones that ILUS feels will drive their continued organic growth.

ILUS recently updated its shareholders in a letter which summarized its first quarter of 2021 progress, addressed some shareholder questions and highlighted its upcoming plans. The full letter can be found on the ILUS website under the downloads section. The company also provides daily communication on the Twitter platform, Twitter handle : OTC_ILUS

Speaking from one of ILUS International’s new global manufacturing facilities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the company’s CEO, Nick Link, said, “As a team, we have made phenomenal progress in the last 3 months. Our sales pipeline has grown exponentially with both acquired businesses feeding off the synergies that exist between them. As the second quarter kicks off, we are now closing in on the acquisition of more innovative technology to complement our current suite whilst also focusing on adding more talent to our global sales, marketing and operational teams. We are all working extremely hard and are incredibly excited about the future for ILUS International.”

Having already appointed the largest fire truck manufacturer in India as its distributor for the region, ILUS International further expanded its sales network in Q1 2021 by appointing the largest distributor of fire fighting vehicles and equipment in Saudi Arabia as its distributor. The company announced that it is also currently looking for a suitable manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia which will position it to capitalize on the growth potential in the Saudi Arabian market with the development of the new $500 billion Mega-City called NOEM. ILUS announced that it has multiple orders in production for its distributor in India where it also has its fire safety products listed on the Indian Government’s purchasing portal. The company also has orders in production for the United Nations, various UK fire brigades, Dubai International Financial Centre, an Abu Dhabi Hospital and a large shopping mall in the UAE. During a busy first quarter for the sales team, where demonstrations were also conducted in Spain, Sweden, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK, the company’s sales pipeline has grown to over $5 million of which they hope to convert 50% into orders for delivery during Q3 and Q4 of 2021.

Ilus International announced that it will be releasing a product portfolio awareness campaign over the next few weeks which will update shareholders on the technology being developed and sold by the company as well as on its current customers and customers it is in discussions with.

With the global fire suppression market rapidly growing and expected to be worth over $95 billion by 2025, ILUS has already developed and has been testing technology for commercial kitchen fire-suppression systems and is close to finalizing its route to market for this ground breaking technology. In the USA alone, the market for industrial fire protection systems for cooking already exceeds $2.5 billion. In an already very competitive landscape, ILUS’ key differentiator for its commercial kitchen systems is that they utilize FireBug’s game changing low pressure water-mist technology which is capable of extinguishing multiple classes of fires with water only and eliminates the need for foam or powder systems which damage both property and the environment. The new technology is also far more cost effective than the current technology available in the market. ILUS is expecting significant uptake for this new technology when it is released.

One of the ILUS acquisitions, FireBug, has already achieved international success with the sale of its revolutionary BacPac portable fire fighting system. FireBug is now in the final stages of testing its new lightweight carbon fibre second version of the much-awaited BacPac, with many distributors already arranging demonstrations and testing of the product, which ILUS says will be the first of its kind globally.

ILUS International’s E-Raptor EV is the world’s first six-wheel electric utility vehicle. The EV’s superior load carrying capability combined with its zero emissions have already made it very popular with multiple customers in the Middle East and Europe, and ILUS now plans to have the E-Raptor certified for the USA market. The company announced its plans to engage in this USA certification process during the second quarter of 2021 whilst further increasing its demonstration and rollout activity across the Middle East and Asia during the same period.

ILUS International also confirmed that they are close to signing an agreement with a German Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Company which will enable them to roll out Fire Fighting Drones complete with FireBug’s technology suitable for wildfire fighting. The company hopes to deliver this innovative technology to market by Q3 or Q4 2021 and will release more information once the agreement with the German company is signed.

Following completion of the new joint TVC and FireBug Dubai manufacturing facility which will house its Engineering team and work in conjunction with the company’s UK manufacturing facility, ILUS announced that it is now also focusing on expanding its current staff complement of 45 global team members with the recruitment of new Senior Management Team members and the filling of numerous additional key positions across the spectrum of Acquisitions, Sales, Marketing and Engineering. The company has very recently employed a new Marketing Director who will lead the implementation of the company’s marketing and communication strategy whilst building and maintaining the overall branding and image of the company.

ILUS International also announced that it is in discussions with 3 companies regarding acquisitions. The company aims to complete two acquisitions in the second quarter of 2021, followed by their first USA acquisition in the third quarter. ILUS revealed that it had recently completed the final few outstanding legal matters pertaining to its latest acquisition and therefore expects to announce this acquisition very soon.

ILUS CEO, Nick Link, is incredibly pleased with the company’s progress and is even more excited at the start of the second quarter, saying, “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together in just a few short months. We are now even more excited about the future and focused on delivering on our immediate plans. I want to thank my team for their significant efforts and our shareholders for their continued loyal support.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS





Contact:

Nicolas Link CEO

Email : nick.link@ilus-group.com





Irina Shatalova PhD, MBA,

(PA to the CEO and Investor Relations)

Email: Irina.Shatalova@ilus-group.com





Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our corporate website, www.ilus-group.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels: Twitter OTC_ILUS.