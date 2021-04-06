METHODIST HOSPITALS PARTNERS WITH FIDUCIUS TO HELP EMPLOYEES TACKLE STUDENT LOAN DEBT

Launches the Loan Relief benefit to deliver immediate financial wellness

/EIN News/ -- Gary, Indiana, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methodist Hospitals, a not-for-profit, community-based healthcare system in Northwest Indiana, has selected Fiducius – a leading provider of student loan benefits – as its preferred partner of student loan benefits for its 3,500 employees and their family members.

Student loan debt is a significant source of financial stress for healthcare employees and a leading contributor to hospitals’ increasing challenge with recruiting and retention. To address these issues, effective April 5, 2021, Methodist Hospitals introduced the Loan Relief benefit as an integral part of its comprehensive benefits package. The Loan Relief benefit is the only solution of its kind, providing employees with personalized education and implementation support for all loan restructuring options, including forgiveness (Public Service Loan Forgiveness) and private refinancing.

"Patient care is the key to our success and of course it’s stressful. We don’t want our valued staff members worrying about their student loans during these extra difficult times,” said Kurt Meyer, VP of Human Resources at Methodist Health. “Fiducius is the only vendor capable of meeting our requirements by integrating federal loan forgiveness into the Loan Relief benefit. Forgiveness will also be included in our future tuition assistance and contribution benefits, providing a completely unified program. Having worked with the team at Fiducius previously, I trust them to care for my staff, helping Methodist retain our valuable employees because we’ve improved their financial health.”

As part of the Loan Relief benefit, all employees and family members have unlimited access to the Student Loan Financial Planning process, a combination of proprietary technology and professional Advisors. This process provides each employee with the expert guidance needed to enable informed decisions and action.

“On average, healthcare workers spend almost $1,000 a month for their student loans. It’s no wonder that financial stress is an overwhelming issue for these employees,” said David Cross, EVP of Sales and Chief Marketing Officer at Fiducius. “Methodist Hospitals is tackling this issue head on, ensuring staff and family members have access to the resources they need to take control of their student loans. We’re honored that Kurt once again turned to Fiducius as the expert in providing student loan and education assistance benefits.”





About Methodist Hospitals

Methodist Hospitals is a community-based, not-for-profit health system with two full-service acute care facilities in Gary and Merrillville, Indiana, that has been leading the way to better health for residents of Northwest Indiana for almost 100 years. Methodist Hospitals offers a number of award-winning programs, including its Neuroscience, Oncology, Heart and Vascular Institutes and Breast Care Center. Its range of services also includes Women & Children’s Services, Bariatric Surgery Services, Emergency & Trauma Services, Immediate Care Centers, an Orthopedic & Spine Care Center, Sports Medicine, comprehensive Rehabilitation Services, and Behavioral Health and Home Health Services. It has earned Magnet® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation.

To learn more about Methodist Hospitals, please visit www.methodisthospitals.org .

About Fiducius, LLC

Providing student loan and education assistance benefits since 2011, Fiducius enables employers to achieve recruiting, retention and productivity goals, while empowering employees to achieve financial wellness. Fiducius offers a complete range of voluntary and sponsored benefits, including Loan Relief, Loan Contribution, Tuition Reimbursement and Tuition Contribution (529 plans). Its proprietary Student Loan Financial Planning approach combines expert Advisors and advanced technology to ensure all employees receive the best option for their unique situations. Fiducius works with more than 2,500 employers, including more than 100 healthcare systems, hospitals and other providers. For more information, visit: www.getfiducius.com .

