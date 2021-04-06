INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MLND, KSHB, GNMK, ALXN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Millendo shareholders are expected to own approximately 18.5% of the combined company while pre-merger Tempest stockholders will own approximately 81.5% of the combined company. If you are a Millendo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo shareholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of Greenlane Class A common stock for each share of KushCo common stock, subject to certain adjustments. If you are a KushCo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash. If you are a GenMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com