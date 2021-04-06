Tunnel to Towers Rallies Americans to Support Family of Slain Boulder Police Officer

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, NY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce it has paid off the mortgage on the home of slain Boulder, CO, Police Officer Eric Talley.

The Foundation kept its promise to raise the necessary funds by Easter and has informed the Talley family they will never have to make another mortgage payment.

“Officer Talley was a father of seven, an 11-year veteran of the police force and a devout Catholic. We want to thank everyone for their generosity during Holy Week. People from coast to coast came together to ensure this hero’s family can stay in the home they shared forever,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

At 40-years-old Officer Talley quit his IT job and joined the Boulder Police Department to serve his community.

When a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket on March 22, 2021, Officer Talley was the first officer to arrive on scene. He did not hesitate to run towards the shooter and he sacrificed his life to save others.

Officer Talley left behind his wife, Leah, and their seven children.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program, pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

You can join Tunnel to Towers in its mission to support the families of fallen first responders by donating $11 per month at Tunnel2Towers.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

Trevor Tamsen Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 Trevor.Tamsen@Tunnel2Towers.org