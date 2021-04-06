UNICOM Engineering Delivers 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-Based Servers for Next Gen Infrastructure

New Standard Platforms with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Enhance Performance, Security, Acceleration, Storage, Flexibility, and Manageability

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering , a leading provider of application platforms and lifecycle support services for software technology developers and OEMs worldwide, today announced plans to launch new products based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. "Demanding workloads for HPC, AI, security, scale out storage, and IoT are driving customers to innovate and differentiate with high performance solutions,” said Austin Hipes, Chief Technologist and VP of Engineering at UNICOM Engineering. “The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor meets these increasing demands with more compute, I/O throughput, and built-in acceleration while also providing support for Intel Optane persistent memory and high performance SSDs. Early adopters can gain a competitive advantage and create significant product differentiation by leveraging UNICOM Engineering’s new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon based platforms.”



UNICOM Engineering will build on the success of our previous Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based platforms with the launch of our E-1800 R6, E-2900 R6, and H-4354 dual processor enterprise computing systems. These rackmount, pre-integrated platforms all use Intel Xeon Platinum/Gold/Silver series processors and support Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series, 100Gb/50Gb/25Gb Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters, and Intel Optane SSDs. Compared to the previous generation Intel Xeon processor-based platforms, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can provide more performance, optimized for cloud, enterprise, network, security, IoT, and HPC workloads with expanded I/O, storage, and connectivity options.

This family of 1U, 2U, and 4U platforms support all flash, all hard drives, and hybrid storage configurations for storage centric applications and scale out tiered storage solutions. The E-1800 R6 is available in a configuration that supports 12 SSDs and a truly unique design that supports 4 hard drives and 4 SSDs in a 1U high-performance, small form factor. The E-2900 R6 offers the same capabilities of the E-1800 R6 with additional I/O expandability and more PCIe Gen4 expansion slots for high-performance networking and acceleration in a 12x3.5” drive and 24x2.5” drive configuration. The soon to be released H-4354 is the highest density system in the family supporting 54 hard drives and a variety of configurations. For evaluation unit availability and platform specifications, please contact UNICOM Engineering Sales .

"Customers are quickly migrating to this advanced technology," says Hipes. “3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can improve how business-critical applications perform and scale across modern networks. CPU-intensive application servers will benefit from Intel's most advanced CPU cores and integrated accelerators to improve pattern matching, compression and cryptography, while keeping up with the latest networking performance requirements." Advanced features built into the E-1800 R6, E-2900 R6, and H-4354 platforms provide building blocks that meet the advanced needs of hybrid cloud and networking infrastructure, as well as video analytics, storage solutions, and security appliances.

UNICOM Engineering's field application engineers work with customers to ensure that they understand how to take full advantage of Intel's Ice Lake microarchitecture and its feature-rich values. UNICOM Engineering provides comprehensive validation and optimization services to ensure a smooth transition to this and future Intel Xeon processor upgrades.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for software developers and OEMs serving storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets worldwide. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and our unique deployment capabilities. All of our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

