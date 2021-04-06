Sift to Host Live Virtual Event Featuring Gartner Analysts on Machine Learning-powered Fraud Detection, Creating Trust and Safety on the Internet

Senior Directors Dr. Akif Khan, Ph.D, and Jonathan Care to Lead Live Discussions with Sift

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual event on April 20, 2021, with Gartner analysts presenting new research in two live-only sessions: How to Select a Machine Learning Vendor for Fraud Detection in Online Retail, and Create Trust and Safety on the Internet.



During the sessions, Gartner Senior Director Analysts Dr. Akif Khan, Ph.D, and Jonathan Care will explore the challenges presented by today’s interconnected digital Fraud Economy, which can easily overwhelm fraud teams restricted by limited resources, disparate tools, or a narrow strategy focused on a single abuse type. Led by Sift Trust and Safety Architect Kevin Lee, the sessions will provide actionable steps merchants can take to prevent inaccurate transaction decisioning, rising chargebacks and false positives, unnecessary friction for trusted users, and ultimately, lost revenue.

Lee and the Gartner analysts will also answer live questions from attendees.

“As cybercriminals adapt and become more sophisticated, fraud fighters can only defend their organizations by staying one step ahead of them,” said Lee. “Our virtual event featuring Gartner will arm fraud prevention and trust and safety teams with the guidance they need to not only prevent fraud but create a streamlined experience for trusted customers – the foundation of a Digital Trust & Safety strategy.”

To see full details and to sign up for the live virtual event, go to https://pages.sift.com/gartner-event-2021.html .

