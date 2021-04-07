COVID AMERICA DOCUSERIES TO BE DISTRIBUTED GLOBALLY BY BOAT ROCKER STUDIOS

Covid America docuseries to be distributed internationally The Audio Drama Initiative produces Covid America Docuseries Boat Rocker Studios to distribute Covid America docuseries

Documentary producers team up with international distributors to tell the true stories of how Americans are coping with the pandemic

This is an extremely relevant and timely documentary that deserves to be seen around the world.” — Natalie Vinet, VP of Global Sales, Unscripted, Boat Rocker Studios