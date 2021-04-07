COVID AMERICA DOCUSERIES TO BE DISTRIBUTED GLOBALLY BY BOAT ROCKER STUDIOS
Documentary producers team up with international distributors to tell the true stories of how Americans are coping with the pandemic
This is an extremely relevant and timely documentary that deserves to be seen around the world.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Audio Drama Initiative, producer of compelling, highly rated audio drama episodic podcasts, announced today it has inked a deal with Boat Rocker Studios (a division of global entertainment company Boat Rocker Media) for the international TV distribution rights to their first two-part visual content documentary, Covid America.
— Natalie Vinet, VP of Global Sales, Unscripted, Boat Rocker Studios
Covid America is a compelling project that provides an in-depth look into how real people affected by COVID-19 are moving forward. Rather than relying on political spin or television magazine show sound bites, these stories take the viewer on a profound journey into the hearts and minds of Americans willing to share their narrative. Filmed on the road in eight states, across 3,500 miles, in two weeks, Covid America features individuals who have experienced the full spectrum of emotions: from grief to surprising moments of joy, the project ultimately honors the resilience of Americans. This boots on the ground documentary will supply inspiration to viewers during an ever changing and continually challenging time for the nation and the world.
“We are thrilled to be working with Boat Rocker Studios," says director and producer Mitchell Maxwell. "Covid America is an inspiring, true insight into what real people, speaking from the heart, have experienced this past year. As filmmakers, we learned first-hand that despite the woe, Americans filled with grit and resilience, have endured. As producers, we couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Boat Rocker in the endeavor to get Covid America out to the world."
“As soon as we heard about Covid America we knew it would be a great fit for our factual portfolio,” said Natalie Vinet, Vice President of Global Sales, Unscripted, Boat Rocker Studios. “This is an extremely relevant and timely documentary that deserves to be seen around the world.”
Boat Rocker expects the program will be picked up in numerous international markets and be ready for air by June 2021.
The Audio Drama Initiative (www.audiodramainitiative.com), the parent company of Covid America was founded in 2019 by long-time book industry veteran and New York Times best-selling author Lou Aronica and multi-award-winning Broadway and Hollywood producer Mitchell Maxwell. Covid America is directed by Mitchell Maxwell and Hiatt Woods, and produced by Monty Hobbs, Carl Vorwerk and Valerie Smaldone.
Boat Rocker Studios is an independent, creative-driven studio that specializes in the development, production, and distribution of premium, award-winning global content and franchises across all major genres via its Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family divisions. The Studio distributes and licenses thousands of hours of its own and third-party content around the world through its Rights & Brands division.
About Boat Rocker Media
Boat Rocker Media (Boat Rocker) is an independent, integrated global entertainment company that harnesses the power of creativity and commerce to tell stories and build iconic brands for audiences around the world. Boat Rocker Studios, the company’s main creative engine, creates, produces and distributes award-winning content and franchises across all major genres via its Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family divisions. The Studio distributes and licenses thousands of hours of its own and third-party content worldwide. Boat Rocker owns or invests in companies in the entertainment industry that bolster the company’s strategic and operational goals, including Insight Productions (Primarily unscripted and factual content, with select scripted dramas and comedies), Jam Filled Entertainment (2D and 3D Animation), Industrial Brothers (Kids & Family Animation) and Untitled Entertainment, a leading global talent management company that represents leading on-screen talent and celebrities. A selection of Boat Rocker’s projects include: Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, Space), Dear…(Apple TV+), Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network), The Amazing Race Canada (CTV), MasterChef Canada (CTV), The Next Step (Family Channel, CBC), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Remy & Boo (Universal Kids, CBC), and Dino Ranch (CBC, Disney Junior). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.
