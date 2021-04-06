Genesis Home Improvements Wins Tex-Cote®’s Dealer of the Year Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Home Improvements has won the Tex-Cote’s dealer of the year award. The award recognizes the company’s consistency in purchasing, delivering, and installing Tex-Cote® products in high volumes. This is a validation of Genesis Home Improvement’s strong focus on quality in its operations. It is the 7th consecutive year that the company is getting this recognition.
Tex-Cote® is a globally-renowned brand that deals in exterior wall products. CoolWall®, the company’s flagship product, is 10x thicker than its competitor, and contains a special reflective pigment. The reflective pigment is so advanced that these kind of pigments are used by the U.S government on ships and even on stealth bombers. When a home is coated with Tex-Cote® products, it can regulate temperatures quite well, reducing outside temperatures by up 40-degrees Fahrenheit. This is much better than competing products. These cooler temperatures on the outside walls can help in maintaining cooler temperatures inside. The company’s product’s cooling capabilities are also scientifically verifiable. Research was done by the U.S Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory on Tex-Cote® CoolWall®, and results revealed that this product lows the total costs of cooling a home by up to 21.9%. The products also come in a wide array of colors, giving homeowners the chance to try out different colors on their walls, and make their homes more appealing and valuable.
In essence, winning an award from Tex-Cote® means that Genesis Home Improvements is a company that homeowners can trust with their home improvement projects. Homeowners are guaranteed quality home products at all times.
This is not surprising for Genesis Home Improvements. The company is founded on the principles of quality and affordability. One of its core services is exterior wall painting. It uses energy-efficient products and explicitly states that its exterior wall paints can save up energy usage by up to 21%. The company also installs high-performance windows. These windows are designed to create an energy-saving layer that makes the home comfortable and livable in all seasons.
Another of its core services is roofing. Genesis Home Improvements is a roofing contractor of repute. The company has a team of experts that are always available for roof repair and replacement. One of its key selling points when it comes to roofing is time management. Genesis Home Improvements can typically deliver a finished product in 3 to 5 day. Going by Genesis Home Improvements reviews, it is pretty clear that they deliver projects within these timelines. The company is also known for its patio covers that are virtually maintenance free. Their patios are also quite durable and do not require special care besides routine cleaning at home.
In the spirit of customer service, the company has also put in place measures to protect clients from the risk of COVID-19. All its installers are under instruction to have protective gear, and mask up at all times when working. This is borne out of the understanding that some of its clients are at elevated risk of the severe complications, and recklessness would be unfair to them.
Genesis Home Improvements is a San Diego-based home improvements company. The company offers painting services, patio covers, window installations, roofing, and heating and cooling. Some of the areas it covers are Vista, San Diego, Oceanside, San Marcos, National City, Escondido, Encinitas, La Mesa, Chula Vista, Santee, El Cason, and East Lake. To learn more about their services, check out their website, https://www.genesishomeimprovementssd.com/, or call on 858-792-9444.
+1 858-792-9444
info@genesishomeimprovementssd.com