TAG Collective Announces New Partner and Managing Director Cari Nogas To Lead Expansion and Growth

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, Co-Founders and Partners at TAG Collective, are pleased to announce that Cari Nogas has joined the agency as a Partner and Managing Director. With more than 10 years of experience as a publicist, marketer, media consultant and event planner, Cari brings a breadth of knowledge in brand and corporate communications with an emphasis on lifestyle, consumer, real estate and hospitality brands.

In her role, Cari will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day creative campaigns for TAG Collective including assisting with advertising and activation concepts, strategic campaigns and creative direction. She will also focus on growing and expanding TAG Collective and delivering creative solutions for the evolving and future needs of clients, while bringing her arsenal of luxury, consumer and real estate experience to the firm.

Said Founding Partner and Co-Creator Marilyn Lopez, “TAG Collective thrives off of creativity and big ideas. Cari brings a wealth of experience in the consumer, luxe and real estate space that will allow us to continue to expand and bring our clients and future clients more unique insight and the unique vision we collectively have as a team.”

Added Founding Partner and Co-Creator Daniel Chartock, “We are delighted to have Cari join the TAG Collective family. Her experience, fresh ideas, and cutting-edge vision, combined with our focus on industry-leading data-driven campaigns, is guaranteed to provide our existing and future clients the tools they need to continue to elevate their brands in 2021 and beyond.”

Most recently, Cari served as Vice President at Hundred Stories, where she was responsible for the development of strategic campaigns, driving innovative partnerships, staff recruitment and management and new business development. Cari worked with an impressive roster of clients in the real estate and hospitality sectors, from ultra-luxury residential properties, to major brokerage firms, developers and property managers. Earlier in her career, Cari held roles at Rubenstein Public Relations and Media Maison.

About TAG Collective (https://tagcollective.com)

At TAG Collective, we power brands that change the world. Our DNA and passion are our clients’ brands. We love BIG ideas and the passion that drives them, being the catalyst of their realities. We dream BIG, create BIG, and deliver purposeful campaigns to brands whether you’re a team of one, or one million. Founded by Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, the firm focuses on helping clients break through the noise with StoryScaling™. StoryScaling™ leverages our team’s insights, experience, and creativity to develop and deliver strategies and solutions that span new media, digital media, and traditional media. We focus on the why. Why your customers should choose you, why we will say what we say, and why your message will transcend platforms and audiences.

