Solatube International Celebrates 30 Years of Wonder

Over 137,180,000 Pounds in Carbon Emissions Now Saved Annually with Products in UseSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs), is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. From an ancient temple in Egypt to the iciest places in the Arctic Circle to storm shelters across the United States, there are no limits to Solatube shining light on what is important to us.
The company invented energy-efficient TDDs (also known as tubular skylights), which harvest daylight at the rooftop, transfer it down a highly reflective tube and distribute it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance.
From residential to commercial, each Solatube installation has helped to conserve resources and protect the environment for a better future.
“By conservative estimates, we have sold enough Solatube TDDs to offset 137,180,000 pounds in carbon emissions annually," said Solatube International President Robert E. Westfall, Jr. "That equates to taking 11,430 cars off the road for a full year!”
The first Solatube product was sold in 1991 and today more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube TDDs, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
“From Australia to the United States to Europe and beyond, our employees and partners all around the world are at the core of Solatube’s success,” added Westfall. “Their devotion and commitment have propelled us forward and their creative ideas and designs will continue to amaze us for years to come.”
For Solatube, 30 years of innovation and thought leadership has evolved into cutting-edge daylighting products that will continue to deliver energy-efficient solutions that inspire and shine pure, natural light on residential and commercial spaces across the world.
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
