Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,425 in the last 365 days.

AG Alan Wilson announces guilty plea and prison sentence for man accused of sex crimes against child

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – April 6, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Nathaniel Blake Arguedas pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced on three charges of sexual abuse of a minor. Arguedas pleaded guilty to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree; one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor; and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Second Degree, in York County in front of Judge Mark Hayes.

On April 2, 2019, Investigator Alex Clark with the York County Sheriff’s office received a Cybertip regarding child sexual abuse material being associated with a social media account belonging to Arguedas. An investigation revealed that Arguedas lived in York County and investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence on April 30, 2019. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Arguedas admitted to downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material and having a specific interest in girls between 10 to 13 years of age.

Arguedas also confessed to sending photographs of his penis to a minor, to soliciting sexual activity from her, and to receiving nude images. The investigation also revealed that Arguedas digitally penetrated the minor. Investigators seized a number of electronic devices at the time of the search warrant and found 11 images of child sexual abuse material on the devices.

Judge Hayes sentenced Arguedas to five years in prison, concurrent on all charges, with credit for 706 days of time served. He will have to register as a sex offender for life.

You just read:

AG Alan Wilson announces guilty plea and prison sentence for man accused of sex crimes against child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.