AG Alan Wilson announces guilty plea and prison sentence for man accused of sex crimes against child

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – April 6, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Nathaniel Blake Arguedas pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced on three charges of sexual abuse of a minor. Arguedas pleaded guilty to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree; one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor; and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Second Degree, in York County in front of Judge Mark Hayes.

On April 2, 2019, Investigator Alex Clark with the York County Sheriff’s office received a Cybertip regarding child sexual abuse material being associated with a social media account belonging to Arguedas. An investigation revealed that Arguedas lived in York County and investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence on April 30, 2019. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Arguedas admitted to downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material and having a specific interest in girls between 10 to 13 years of age.

Arguedas also confessed to sending photographs of his penis to a minor, to soliciting sexual activity from her, and to receiving nude images. The investigation also revealed that Arguedas digitally penetrated the minor. Investigators seized a number of electronic devices at the time of the search warrant and found 11 images of child sexual abuse material on the devices.

Judge Hayes sentenced Arguedas to five years in prison, concurrent on all charges, with credit for 706 days of time served. He will have to register as a sex offender for life.