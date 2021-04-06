Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

460 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 2,753. Positivity rate is 16.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 139,448. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,520,390.

Distribution of positive cases by age;

0-9 years (14),

10-19 years (17),

20-29 years (66),

30-39 years (111),

40-49 years (98),

50-59 years (73),

60 and above (81).

Cumulative deaths by age;

0-9 years (45),

10-19 years (17),

20-29 (91),

30-39 years (199),

40-49 years (312),

50-59 years (495),

60 years and above (1,062).

County distribution;

Nairobi 295,

Kitui 62,

Machakos 29,

Kiambu 28,

Nyeri 12,

Nakuru 12,

Kajiado 9, Kilifi 4,

Mandera 3,

Laikipia 2,

Meru 1,

Mombasa 1,

Nyandarua 1

Kakamega 1.

RECOVERIES: 178 patients have recovered from the disease, 99 from health facilities & 79 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 94,361.

DEATHS: 20 deaths have been reported, (1) in the last 24 hours, 10 in the last one month & 9 are late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities are at 2,244.

Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

ADMISSIONS: 1,590 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, 5,998 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 200 patients are in the ICU, 40 on ventilatory support & 130 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation. 240 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 223 of them in the general wards and 17 in the High Dependency Unit.