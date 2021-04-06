Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ABT Associates Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates, a global research and consulting firm, today announced that it has earned ISO 9001 certification following an audit of its quality management system. 

The ISO 9001 certification follows Abt’s appraisal in March at CMMI V2.0 Level 2-Dev of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. 

To achieve certification, Abt used lessons learned from our already-certified Abt Australia team, including adoption of its quality policy and document control policy and procedures. We established and delivered quality training for all Information Technology (IT) and Digital Services and Solutions employees in as well as the department personnel who support them. 

“With this certification, Abt joins the ranks of other organizations that have achieved this industry-leading standard to ensure consistent delivery of high-quality products and services,” said Chief Digital Officer Jorge Elguera.

The certification applies to design, implementation, and support of IT & Digital Solutions and Services. This includes information technology professional services applicable to cybersecurity, application development, mobile computing, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing. 

NSF International Strategic Registrations, a certification and auditing firm, conducted the audit. ISO standards are overseen by the International Organization for Standardization. To learn more, visit: https://www.iso.org/standards.html.   

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to delivering visualization tools and promoting access to affordable housing - and more - we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

http://www.abtassociates.com


Stan Crock
Abt Associates
301 347-5402
stan_crock@abtassoc.com

